Why do we keep bringing back Y2K fashion?

It’s official: the fashion cycle has spoken and we’re once again rocking butterfly clips, baggy jeans and teeny-tiny handbags like it’s 1999. From chunky sneakers to low–rise everything, the 2000s have a grip on our closets and we are so here for it. But the question remains why do we keep bringing these styles back? And why do they somehow feel even cooler the second or third time around?

Y2K is the ultimate aesthetic

Say what you want about the early 2000s, but they had personality. It was a time of fearless fashion. It was all about metallic fabrics, low-ride jeans, bright blue eyeshadow and sunglasses were not just a headband. The Y2K aesthetic was all about being playful, bold and unapologetically extra. In a world where minimalism and clean girl aesthetics have dominated for years, maybe we’re ready for something a little more…shiny.