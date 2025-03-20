Why everyone is obsessed with archive fashion

Why is archive fashion making a comeback?

Fast fashion is out, conscious fashion is in. People are ditching mass-produced trends in favour of one-of-a-kind pieces with history. Whether it’s scoring an original Dior Saddle Bag on Depop or tracking down a ‘90s Manish Malhotra lehenga, the hunt is half the fun. Plus, with sustainability becoming a buzzword, reusing iconic fashion is both stylish and responsible.

Bollywood and the Y2K resurgence

If you thought Y2K was just a fleeting trend, Bollywood proves otherwise. Stars like Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor are embracing metallics, corsets, and mini skirts straight out of the early 2000s. Designers, too, are digging into their archives—think Falguni Shane Peacock revamping their old-school maximalism or Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla bringing back vintage embroidery.