Why everyone is obsessed with archive fashion

You know fashion has come full circle when you spot Bella Hadid wearing the same low-rise jeans your older cousin swore she’d never wear again. Welcome to the era of archive fashion—where the best outfits aren’t new, but rediscovered. Vintage is no longer just a niche aesthetic; it’s a full-blown cultural movement. Whether you’re thrifting, raiding your mom’s closet, or splurging on a vintage Chanel bag, one thing is clear: history is the hottest thing you can wear right now.
Not long ago, wearing second-hand clothes meant digging through your grandma’s attic. Now, it’s a status symbol. Celebrities are leading the charge—Zendaya in a vintage Mugler corset, Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s dress, and Deepika Padukone rocking archival Sabyasachi. The message? Owning a piece of fashion history is cooler than buying the latest drop.
Fast fashion is out, conscious fashion is in. People are ditching mass-produced trends in favour of one-of-a-kind pieces with history. Whether it’s scoring an original Dior Saddle Bag on Depop or tracking down a ‘90s Manish Malhotra lehenga, the hunt is half the fun. Plus, with sustainability becoming a buzzword, reusing iconic fashion is both stylish and responsible.
If you thought Y2K was just a fleeting trend, Bollywood proves otherwise. Stars like Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor are embracing metallics, corsets, and mini skirts straight out of the early 2000s. Designers, too, are digging into their archives—think Falguni Shane Peacock revamping their old-school maximalism or Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla bringing back vintage embroidery.