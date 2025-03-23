Want to nail the summer wedding guest fashion quotient? Take a cue from Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

Best for: Haldi, Mehendi, or a breezy daytime wedding

Rishab’s first look captures the essence of summer romance with a soft pastel floral-printed kurta paired with crisp white trousers. The lightweight fabric ensures breathability, while the subtle gold accents in the print add a festive touch. Finished with brown leather Oxford shoes, this ensemble is a masterclass in understated elegance—perfect for an outdoor daytime wedding where comfort is key.

Style tip: Keep accessories minimal. A simple watch or a beaded bracelet will complement the outfit without overpowering its natural charm.