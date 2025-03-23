Want to nail the summer wedding guest fashion quotient? Take a cue from Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

As wedding season collides with the scorching Indian summer, choosing the perfect guest outfit becomes a balancing act between elegance and breathability. Enter Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the viral sitar maestro and mental health advocate, who proves that traditional wear can be both sophisticated and comfortable. Whether he’s performing on stage or attending a wedding soirée, his wardrobe is a seamless blend of classic craftsmanship and contemporary refinement.
Best for: Haldi, Mehendi, or a breezy daytime wedding
Rishab’s first look captures the essence of summer romance with a soft pastel floral-printed kurta paired with crisp white trousers. The lightweight fabric ensures breathability, while the subtle gold accents in the print add a festive touch. Finished with brown leather Oxford shoes, this ensemble is a masterclass in understated elegance—perfect for an outdoor daytime wedding where comfort is key.
Style tip: Keep accessories minimal. A simple watch or a beaded bracelet will complement the outfit without overpowering its natural charm.
Best for: Sangeet or an intimate evening wedding function
For those who love a contemporary spin on ethnic wear, Rishab’s second look is the perfect muse. This asymmetrically draped kurta-pyjama set paired with a matching stole and jewelled necklace brings textural depth and movement to the outfit. The monochrome palette radiates class while the layering adds a touch of theatrical flair—ideal for a wedding concert or an elegant evening affair.
Style Tip: Dark brown juttis or embroidered mojaris will enhance the Indo-fusion vibe without clashing with the ensemble’s minimalistic aesthetic.
Best for: Reception or a grand wedding ceremony
Nothing beats the regal charm of a well-fitted sherwani, and Rishab’s third look is all about that old-school opulence. The meticulously embroidered gold sherwani with a structured silhouette is an effortless head-turner, exuding nawabi sophistication. Paired with ivory trousers and pointed mojaris, this ensemble is ideal for a high-profile wedding, where tradition meets grandeur.
Style Tip: Add a vintage-inspired brooch or a pocket square for that extra touch of refinement.
Best for: A destination wedding or a themed summer soirée
Rishab’s fourth look breaks away from conventional wedding wear, embracing a soft pastel colour palette with a structured silhouette. The layered kurta, cinched with an embroidered belt, makes for a futuristic yet deeply traditional aesthetic. Against the backdrop of the vibrant sun, the ensemble radiates a divine aura, making it an ideal pick for a sunset wedding by the beach or a whimsical-themed ceremony.
Style Tip: Let the outfit shine on its own—keep jewellery minimal, perhaps just a statement ring or a sleek kada.