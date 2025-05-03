World Tennis Month: Iconic style moments that changed the game

No conversation about tennis fashion is complete without a nod to Wimbledon’s all-white dress code, which was enforced since the 1800s.

From Roger Federer’s tailored blazers to Serena Williams’ crisp white dresses, it’s led to some of the most iconic looks in sports history. The rule may be rigid, but players have consistently found ways to blend tradition with personal flair.

But not everyone was a fan of the sterile look. One player had such distaste for the dress code that he refused to play at Wimbledon between 1988 and 1990 because of its all-white dress code. This is none other than Andre Agassi.

Andre Agassi’s "rebel phase"

Andre Agassi brought pure rebellion to the court like no other. In the late 1980s and early '90s, Agassi shook up the tennis world with his loud outfits, long hair, and unapologetic attitude. His style stood in stark contrast to the prim-and-proper aesthetic that dominated the sport.

Clad in acid-wash denim shorts, neon tops, and bold accessories, Agassi was tennis’s original style renegade. His partnership with Nike gave birth to the Challenge Court collection, which fused streetwear influences with sports performance. While critics initially scoffed at his style, fans—especially younger ones—loved it. He brought tennis to a new audience that saw in him a symbol of freedom, flair, and individuality.

One of his most iconic looks? The fluorescent pink shorts and biker-style tights he sported at the 1990 French Open, a redefining moment in the chapter of tennis fashion.

Agassi served both aces and looks that gave tennis its first real taste of counterculture cool.