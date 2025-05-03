World Tennis Month: Iconic style moments that changed the game

Each year, World Tennis Day celebrates the legacy of the sport while serving as a reminder of its ever-evolving style. From crisp whites at Wimbledon to daring neon fits in the '90s, tennis fashion has always been more than just functional—it’s a statement. Here’s a look at some key fashion moments that have left their mark on and off the court.
No conversation about tennis fashion is complete without a nod to Wimbledon’s all-white dress code, which was enforced since the 1800s.
From Roger Federer’s tailored blazers to Serena Williams’ crisp white dresses, it’s led to some of the most iconic looks in sports history. The rule may be rigid, but players have consistently found ways to blend tradition with personal flair.
But not everyone was a fan of the sterile look. One player had such distaste for the dress code that he refused to play at Wimbledon between 1988 and 1990 because of its all-white dress code. This is none other than Andre Agassi.
Andre Agassi brought pure rebellion to the court like no other. In the late 1980s and early '90s, Agassi shook up the tennis world with his loud outfits, long hair, and unapologetic attitude. His style stood in stark contrast to the prim-and-proper aesthetic that dominated the sport.
Clad in acid-wash denim shorts, neon tops, and bold accessories, Agassi was tennis’s original style renegade. His partnership with Nike gave birth to the Challenge Court collection, which fused streetwear influences with sports performance. While critics initially scoffed at his style, fans—especially younger ones—loved it. He brought tennis to a new audience that saw in him a symbol of freedom, flair, and individuality.
One of his most iconic looks? The fluorescent pink shorts and biker-style tights he sported at the 1990 French Open, a redefining moment in the chapter of tennis fashion.
Agassi served both aces and looks that gave tennis its first real taste of counterculture cool.
One of the boldest fashion statements came when Serena Williams wore a black Nike catsuit at the 2018 French Open. Sadly, the
Designed to support her circulation after a complicated childbirth, the suit was both functional and fierce. Williams dedicated her catsuit to “all the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy.” She explained in an interview that she has a history of blood clots and developed one after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis, in September via C-section which led her to choose this fit.
Sadly, her Black Panther-inspired catsuit was banned by French officials. It struck up immediate public outrage who called the move "racist" and elitist.
Naomi Osaka has become a modern-day fashion icon, often using her outfits to honour her multicultural heritage. At the 2020 US Open, she wore masks bearing the names of Black victims of violence, while her custom tennis looks—created in collaboration with brands like Nike and Levi’s—reflect her Japanese-Haitian-American identity with subtlety and pride.
When Roger Federer ended his 24-year partnership with Nike in 2018, it was a turning point in how the tennis legend presented himself to the world. Nike’s critical mistake was underestimating Federer’s enduring appeal.
Despite being 36 at the time, he was still a Grand Slam contender, a global icon, and one of the most respected athletes in sports history. Yet Nike offered him a meagre $5 million per year, a shockingly low figure for a player of his stature.
The brand seemed to take him for granted, assuming he wouldn’t leave or that no rival would pay more. This miscalculation cost them dearly.
Uniqlo, the Japanese apparel giant, recognized an opportunity and made a bold move. They offered Federer a 10-year, $300 million deal—far beyond Nike’s offer—with a focus on minimalist, elegant designs that aligned perfectly with his mature persona.
Unlike Nike’s flashy, logo-heavy kits, Uniqlo’s approach was understated and sophisticated, mirroring Federer’s evolution from a young, dynamic champion to a timeless ambassador of the sport. The deal was also structured as apparel-only, leaving Federer free to pursue a separate footwear partnership, which eventually led him to Swiss brand On Running, where he became both an ambassador and an investor.
The shift in Federer’s style was striking. Under Nike, his outfits had often been experimental and heavily branded, like the 2009 French Open cardigan or the bold "Night Session" jackets at the US Open. With Uniqlo, his look became cleaner, more refined, and focused on timeless elegance.
Coco Gauff, Gen Z’s rising tennis star, is bringing a fresh energy to the court—and her style is no exception. Sponsored by New Balance, her outfits combine youthful vibrancy with performance-ready gear, resonating with a younger generation that values both authenticity and aesthetics.
In the image above, she is wearing what she calls her "baby doll socks, pleated skirt, and muscles strong enough to squat your body weight."
Tennis fashion today: a battleground of history and innovation
As we celebrate World Tennis Day, it’s fascinating to see how far tennis fashion has come. Yet, while the sport embraces modern style, traces of its elitist roots remain.
Tournament officials still police players’ outfits, often clashing with self-expression in the name of tradition. The question remains: Should the sport loosen its grip on dress codes, or does preserving tradition still matter?