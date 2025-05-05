Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Kiara Advani's debut in Gaurav Gupta Couture, wears cape inspired by André Leon Talley

Kiara Advani who is already basking in her pregnancy glow is one of the exclusive guests to be invited to the Met Gala this year. While news of her making a debut on the red carpet was already doing the rounds, now she has also given us a glimpse of her look for the night in sync with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and paired with the dress code “Tailored for You”. She teams up with Gaurav Gupta for her special look of the night.

What did Kiara Advani wear to the Met Gala 2025?

The actor had been teasing her fans with a sneak peek of her welcome in the New York hotel with lots of sweet treats and a dress silhouette, which made fans speculate if she was giving away her look for the night. But now fresh photos have come up where we get to see her look of the night.