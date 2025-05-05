Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Kiara Advani's debut in Gaurav Gupta Couture, wears cape inspired by André Leon Talley

Kiara Advani who is already basking in her pregnancy glow is one of the exclusive guests to be invited to the Met Gala this year. While news of her making a debut on the red carpet was already doing the rounds, now she has also given us a glimpse of her look for the night in sync with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and paired with the dress code “Tailored for You”. She teams up with Gaurav Gupta for her special look of the night.
The actor had been teasing her fans with a sneak peek of her welcome in the New York hotel with lots of sweet treats and a dress silhouette, which made fans speculate if she was giving away her look for the night. But now fresh photos have come up where we get to see her look of the night.
Kiara Advani's flowing white duchess satin cape is inspired by fashion icon André Leon Talley, who's also one of the core inspirations behind the gala's theme this year.
Popular fashion platform Diet Sabya posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring Gaurav Gupta, Kiara Advani and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. The three share the vision behind the whole ensemble and also break down how the look ties in with Kiara's personal journey.
The off- shoulder black gown with metallic embellishments, minimal make-up and curled hair, complements her natural pregnancy glow. The sleeves of the gown are structured, a signature of Gupta, but very differently, almost resembling bat wings but in Japanese Origami. The chain embellishment in front of the gown also makes one wonder if it draws from Indian heritage where jewellery chains are a common piece of accessory.
Overall, Kiara’s debut look is a modern interpretation of the theme- Black dandyism but seems equally drawn from her Indian heritage. And not to mention, one cannot take their eyes off her cute baby bump.