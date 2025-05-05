Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra brings Dandy glamour in Balmain X Bvlgari look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads once again at the Met Gala 2025, arriving hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas in a striking ensemble that paid homage to classic dandyism with a modern twist.
She wore a polka dot suit dress designed by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, styled with dazzling Bvlgari jewels that added just the right touch of old Hollywood glamour.
The sharply tailored look, complete with structured shoulders and clean lines, was a refreshing take on femininity through the lens of menswear-inspired fashion.
The playful polka dots brought a retro charm, while her accessories, such as high-shine jewels and a confident red lip, elevated the drama. Nick Jonas complemented Priyanka’s look in a coordinated ensemble, sporting a crisp white blouse paired with classic black trousers.
The appearance followed Priyanka’s presence at the pre-gala dinner event alongside Lupita Nyong’o and Hunter Schafer, celebrating Olivier Rousteing’s new collaboration with Johnnie Walker Vault.
Priyanka Chopra's look this year was not just stylish, but symbolic: a confident expression of individuality, heritage, and global stardom.