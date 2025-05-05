Met Gala 2025 Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra brings Dandy glamour in Balmain X Bvlgari look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads once again at the Met Gala 2025, arriving hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas in a striking ensemble that paid homage to classic dandyism with a modern twist.

Priyanka Chopra marks fifth year at Met Gala 2025

She wore a polka dot suit dress designed by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, styled with dazzling Bvlgari jewels that added just the right touch of old Hollywood glamour.

The sharply tailored look, complete with structured shoulders and clean lines, was a refreshing take on femininity through the lens of menswear-inspired fashion.