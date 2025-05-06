How to adapt high-fashion trends for everyday wear

1) Statement pieces

Curating a closet with classic staples — think a tailored blazer, crisp white shirt, black trousers, or a versatile skirt — gives you the perfect canvas to play with high-fashion trends. The key is to let one standout piece steal the spotlight. Whether it’s a bold patterned skirt, a pair of sculptural heels, or an oversized blazer, anchor it with simple, neutral separates to avoid overwhelming the look. For example, style that oversized blazer with a fitted tee and skinny jeans for a polished yet relaxed vibe. It’s all about balance — mixing the extraordinary with the everyday to create looks that feel runway-inspired yet totally wearable.

2) Play with accessories

Accessories can instantly elevate your everyday look, adding that high-fashion flair with minimal effort. With a bit of creativity, thoughtfulness, and patience, the transformation is truly magical. Statement jewellery, bold belts, or trendy sunglasses are easy ways to channel runway energy. Even something as simple as a pair of chunky earrings or a standout necklace can turn a basic outfit into a fashion-forward ensemble.