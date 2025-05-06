Met Gala 2025 Live Updates : Tyla reimagines vintage Hollywood with Gen-Z cool in Jacquemus

There are red carpet moments, and then there’s what Tyla just did at the 2025 Met Gala. At only 23, the South African breakout star proved she’s not just here to play — she’s here to leave a sartorial stamp. Dressed in a custom Jacquemus creation that felt like Dorothy Dandridge time-travelled to a 2040s film set, Tyla delivered one of the evening’s most thematically flawless — and fiercely fashionable — moments.
At first glance, the gown read like an off-shoulder classic. But look closer, and the devil — or rather the drama — was in the details. The crisp white fabric, expertly tailored with navy pinstripes, mimicked the architecture of a man’s dress shirt — complete with cuff-style sleeves and a matching floor-grazing cape that trailed like a silk editorial. It was menswear, dismantled and rebuilt for a woman on the verge of global superstardom.
Tyla’s interpretation of ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ was both subversive and sublime — blurring the lines between power dressing and vintage seduction. The nod to 20th-century Hollywood was undeniable, especially in the way she styled it: a platinum blonde pixie with sculpted finger waves, serving Josephine Baker elegance with Gen-Z energy. Her glam, helmed by the legendary Pat McGrath, leaned into tonal decadence — smoked-out browns, sculpted blush, and red-tinted lips that smouldered without shouting with a diamond tennis necklace from Pandora.
Tyla’s look wasn’t just a fashion moment — it was a masterclass in curating identity, heritage, and future-forward femininity through fabric and finesse. In a room full of seasoned icons and established legends, she walked in wearing couture shirting and walked out a style star.