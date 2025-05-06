Met Gala 2025 Live Updates : Tyla reimagines vintage Hollywood with Gen-Z cool in Jacquemus

At first glance, the gown read like an off-shoulder classic. But look closer, and the devil — or rather the drama — was in the details. The crisp white fabric, expertly tailored with navy pinstripes, mimicked the architecture of a man’s dress shirt — complete with cuff-style sleeves and a matching floor-grazing cape that trailed like a silk editorial. It was menswear, dismantled and rebuilt for a woman on the verge of global superstardom.

Tyla’s interpretation of ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ was both subversive and sublime — blurring the lines between power dressing and vintage seduction. The nod to 20th-century Hollywood was undeniable, especially in the way she styled it: a platinum blonde pixie with sculpted finger waves, serving Josephine Baker elegance with Gen-Z energy. Her glam, helmed by the legendary Pat McGrath, leaned into tonal decadence — smoked-out browns, sculpted blush, and red-tinted lips that smouldered without shouting with a diamond tennis necklace from Pandora.