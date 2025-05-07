Met Gala 2025: Here’s how designer Prabal Gurung sparkled on the red carpet

One of the most sought after designers at the Met Gala is Prabal Gurung. Not only has he been the first choice for several debutantes on the red carpet but also many regulars go to him. He has stood beside Alia Bhatt in the past during her debut and this year, his rooted –in-culture attire for Diljit Dosanjh became the talk of the world! Apart from Diljit he had also dressed Shakira, Tessa Mae, Precious Lee, Chimamanda Adichie, and Nicole Scherzinger for this year. But now it’s time to turn the spotlight onto the designer himself who broke down his attire through a social media post.