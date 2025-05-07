Met Gala 2025: Here’s how designer Prabal Gurung sparkled on the red carpet

One of the most sought after designers at the Met Gala is Prabal Gurung. Not only has he been the first choice for several debutantes on the red carpet but also many regulars go to him. He has stood beside Alia Bhatt in the past during her debut and this year, his rooted –in-culture attire for Diljit Dosanjh became the talk of the world! Apart from Diljit he had also dressed Shakira, Tessa Mae, Precious Lee, Chimamanda Adichie, and Nicole Scherzinger for this year. But now it’s time to turn the spotlight onto the designer himself who broke down his attire through a social media post.
Gurung mentions that he wears a “Atelier Prabal Gurung Cream Matelasse Tailored Jacket with Hand embroidered rose gold floral crystal embroidery with leopard print silk shirt and black leather pants on the Met Gala red carpet with his signature style glasses…”
Keeping in tune with the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and the dress code Tailored for you, Gurung understood the symbolism of the assignment. His attire, unique designed for him in the shades of black and white goes with the theme of the Gala. Tailored for him to showcase his unique style were the floral elements which symbolise beauty, softness, colours, structure and more. He completed his look with matching ear studs, layered chains and his signature cut glasses. His complete look was a reflection of who he was and his unique style.