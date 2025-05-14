One Less launches new summer collection Ode to Summer

Sustainable fashion brand One Less, founded by Hansika Chhabria in 2021, has launched its latest collection Ode to Summer, promising effortless style and mindful living for the warmer months. Inspired by gentle tides and golden sunsets, the collection features sun-washed tones breezy silhouettes and delicate sea motifs.

One Less unveils dreamy Ode to Summer collection

Crafted from a luxurious hemp and bamboo blend, each piece offers exceptional comfort and durability, perfect for slow mornings, spontaneous adventures and relaxed evenings. One Less emphasises embracing the joy of doing less while looking and feeling amazing.

Rooted in mindful living, the collection encourages wearers to slow down embrace simplicity and savour the little things. Expect relaxed fits and breathable fabrics designed to move with the season, whether you’re on the beach or enjoying time with friends.

Committed to minimising environmental impact, One Less sources locally uses chemical-free dyes and upholds fair labour standards. Their packaging is crafted from waste materials and their “1 tree = 1 purchase” initiative supports families in Panawadi through tree planting. Embrace conscious consumerism with One Less and welcome a slow summer in style.