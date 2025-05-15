What kind of pretty are you?

In the age of TikTok, Reddit threads, and beauty breakdowns, one truth has become clear: “pretty” isn’t one-size-fits-all. The internet has given us a new vocabulary to describe the nuances of attractiveness. These are terms that go beyond just "hot" or "beautiful" and dive into the subtle spectrum of how we perceive physical appeal.

Genres of prettiness you should know about

From "model pretty" to "popular pretty" and "bunny pretty," beauty isn't just about symmetry anymore, it's about vibe, context, and audience. Here’s a breakdown of the most talked-about types of pretty.

Standard pretty

Often called “girl-next-door pretty” or “pageant pretty,” this look is conventionally attractive in a safe, widely accepted way. Think: soft features, symmetrical face, clear skin, and a pleasant demeanour. I

t’s the type of look that wins high school superlatives and fits seamlessly into mainstream media. She’s the lead in a rom-com, the high school sweetheart, or the girl-next-door. She's approachable and friendly and is someone the lead actor falls for over time.

Popular pretty

Closely related to standard pretty, this type is socially magnetic. You might not be able to pinpoint why, but she’s the one everyone had a crush on in school. It’s less about raw features and more about confidence, style, and charm. Think Haley Dunphy from Modern Family.

She fits trends well, has an approachable smile, and knows her angles. Memorable not for her face alone, but for how she carries it.