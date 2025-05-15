What kind of pretty are you?

In the age of TikTok, Reddit threads, and beauty breakdowns, one truth has become clear: “pretty” isn’t one-size-fits-all. The internet has given us a new vocabulary to describe the nuances of attractiveness. These are terms that go beyond just "hot" or "beautiful" and dive into the subtle spectrum of how we perceive physical appeal.
From "model pretty" to "popular pretty" and "bunny pretty," beauty isn't just about symmetry anymore, it's about vibe, context, and audience. Here’s a breakdown of the most talked-about types of pretty.
Often called “girl-next-door pretty” or “pageant pretty,” this look is conventionally attractive in a safe, widely accepted way. Think: soft features, symmetrical face, clear skin, and a pleasant demeanour. I
t’s the type of look that wins high school superlatives and fits seamlessly into mainstream media. She’s the lead in a rom-com, the high school sweetheart, or the girl-next-door. She's approachable and friendly and is someone the lead actor falls for over time.
Closely related to standard pretty, this type is socially magnetic. You might not be able to pinpoint why, but she’s the one everyone had a crush on in school. It’s less about raw features and more about confidence, style, and charm. Think Haley Dunphy from Modern Family.
She fits trends well, has an approachable smile, and knows her angles. Memorable not for her face alone, but for how she carries it.
This is the type of beauty that doesn’t always fit traditional standards but demands your attention. It’s “editorial".
Think sharp cheekbones, strong jawline, unusual proportions, and piercing eyes. She might not blend in at your local grocery store, but on a Vogue cover, she owns the space. It’s beauty with an edge: intimidating, bold, and unforgettable.
Think no-makeup makeup, effortless skin, and beauty that feels refreshingly unstyled. Natural pretty is what you’d call someone who looks good in harsh lighting, early in the morning, or mid-laugh.
It’s less about perfection and more about ease and authenticity. She might stand out, but more so in a standard way.
A Reddit user once described beauty on a sliding scale:
Cute: Youthful, soft, and non-threatening. Often tied to "neotenous" (childlike) features—round cheeks, big eyes, soft jawlines.
Pretty: The baseline for conventional attractiveness. Eye-catching, but not unforgettable. Pageant queens, influencers, and the classic crush.
Beautiful: Rare and magnetic. She walks into a room, and everyone notices.
Gorgeous/Striking: Beauty with something extra—bone structure, intensity, presence. It’s not just about looks, it’s about energy.
The Korean beauty industry has its own take on visual types—categorized not just by features, but by animal-like energy. Here’s how they break it down:
Bunny Pretty: Small face, innocent vibe, round features. Think soft cheeks and big, twinkling eyes. Cuteness overload.
Cat Pretty: Sharp eyeliner eyes, defined bone structure, pointed nose. Seductive, sly, and a little mysterious. This is "hot".
Deer Pretty: Gentle eyes, elegant aura, and soft expressions. This type is graceful and demure, the classic "pretty."
Fox Pretty: Sultry, sharp, and seductive. Strong facial angles, smirking lips, and a confident stare. This is sexy.
In K-beauty logic: Fox = sexy, Cat = hot, Deer = pretty, Bunny = cute.
Interestingly, what women find pretty versus what men find pretty often diverges. This is known as the difference between the male and female gaze.
Male gaze tends to prefer softer, more traditionally feminine looks: big eyes, small noses, gentle smiles. Think Bunny or Deer pretty.
Female gaze often gravitates toward striking uniqueness: edgy features, strong brows, avant-garde fashion. Think Cat or Model pretty.
A woman might say “she’s a model” while a man might say “she’s cute” about the same person and both would be right, from their own lens.
The evolution of beauty language online shows us one thing. There’s no singular definition of attractive. Someone can be Fox Pretty but not Cute. Another can be Popular Pretty but not Model Pretty. Nor is attraction limited to any one "type".
All these trendy terms are just new ways of describing how we align with beauty standards. But the real concern is making sure they don’t get to us or make us question our own beauty.
The truth is, there are billions of ways to perceive beauty, but forcing people into standard boxes rarely does them justice.