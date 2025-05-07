How to adapt your night routine for summer heatwaves

As heatwaves become more common and intense because of climate change, getting a good night’s sleep during the peak summer months is turning into quite a challenge. Experts are on the same page: quality sleep is crucial for both our physical and mental well-being. But when the mercury doesn’t dip at night, rest can feel impossible. Adjusting your nighttime routine to cope with heatwave conditions isn’t just a nice-to-have anymore—it’s a must for your wellness.
Lower your core body temperature naturally
One of the best ways to get ready for bed when it’s scorching outside is to take a lukewarm shower. Unlike cold showers, which can actually make your body heat up later, lukewarm water helps keep your core temperature in check without causing that annoying rebound effect.
Avoid heavy meals and screen time before bed
Chowing down on big meals late in the evening can raise your internal temperature, making it tougher to cool off. The same goes for late-night screen time, which not only messes with melatonin production but can also keep your mind buzzing when you’re already feeling uncomfortable.
Optimise bedroom conditions for airflow and darkness
Keep your blinds and curtains shut during the day to block out the heat. At night, opt for lightweight cotton sheets and set up fans to create a nice cross-breeze in your room. If it’s safe, crack open the windows to let in that cooler night air.
Hydrate strategically to support better sleep
Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, but try to avoid guzzling too much right before bed to keep those sleep interruptions at bay. Staying properly hydrated helps regulate your body temperature, especially when the outside conditions are extreme.
Switch off unnecessary electronics and lights
Electronics give off heat—even when they’re just sitting there on standby. So, unplug devices, turn off lights early, and cut down on those extra heat sources to create a cooler, more sleep-friendly environment.