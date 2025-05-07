How to adapt your night routine for summer heatwaves

Lower your core body temperature naturally

One of the best ways to get ready for bed when it’s scorching outside is to take a lukewarm shower. Unlike cold showers, which can actually make your body heat up later, lukewarm water helps keep your core temperature in check without causing that annoying rebound effect.

Avoid heavy meals and screen time before bed

Chowing down on big meals late in the evening can raise your internal temperature, making it tougher to cool off. The same goes for late-night screen time, which not only messes with melatonin production but can also keep your mind buzzing when you’re already feeling uncomfortable.