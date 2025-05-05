Why women are tired of being the family search engine

There’s that moment at 10.30 pm when the lights are out, the house is quiet, and you finally collapse into bed—only to remember your child has a science project due tomorrow, the laundry is still in the machine, and you never responded to that school WhatsApp group message. You mentally add ‘pack lunch’ and ‘reschedule the dentist appointment’ to tomorrow’s already overloaded list. No one asked you to do it all—but somehow, you’re the only one keeping track of it. That, in essence, is the mental load.

Emotional exhaustion has a name — It’s called the mental load

Often described as the invisible, cognitive labour involved in managing a household—like remembering the pediatrician appointment, noticing when the milk is about to run out, or preemptively planning a school costume day—the mental load disproportionately falls on women, regardless of how progressive a household may seem. It's not just about doing chores; it’s about thinking about them, planning them, and making sure someone else gets them done.