Masoom Minawala brings Indian craftsmanship to the Cannes red carpet in two distinctive looks

For her opening look, Masoom stepped onto the red carpet in a custom creation by Arpita Mehta. The strapless beige-and-gold gown was a glittering ode to heritage, draped in intricate mirrorwork, gold Kasab, and Cutdana embroidery. Sculpted with a contemporary silhouette, the look featured a geometric pattern accented by delicate floral insertions — a visual tribute to the design languages of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The standout detail, a sleek metallic sash neckline, lent an element of old-world glamour while anchoring the ensemble in timeless sophistication. Paired with accessories by Valliyan and a statement timepiece by Jaeger-LeCoultre, the look struck a deliberate balance between Indian opulence and international restraint. “It’s a celebration of Indian craft reimagined for the global stage,” Masoom shared, reaffirming her commitment to giving Indian fashion its place on the world map.