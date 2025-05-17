Masoom Minawala brings Indian craftsmanship to the Cannes red carpet in two distinctive looks

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, global influencer and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala returned for the sixth consecutive year — once again spotlighting Indian design on one of fashion’s most prestigious global stages. Known for her conscious championing of Indian craftsmanship and her seamless blend of tradition with modernity, Masoom’s two appearances this season were elegant studies in cultural storytelling and sartorial finesse.
For her opening look, Masoom stepped onto the red carpet in a custom creation by Arpita Mehta. The strapless beige-and-gold gown was a glittering ode to heritage, draped in intricate mirrorwork, gold Kasab, and Cutdana embroidery. Sculpted with a contemporary silhouette, the look featured a geometric pattern accented by delicate floral insertions — a visual tribute to the design languages of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
The standout detail, a sleek metallic sash neckline, lent an element of old-world glamour while anchoring the ensemble in timeless sophistication. Paired with accessories by Valliyan and a statement timepiece by Jaeger-LeCoultre, the look struck a deliberate balance between Indian opulence and international restraint. “It’s a celebration of Indian craft reimagined for the global stage,” Masoom shared, reaffirming her commitment to giving Indian fashion its place on the world map.
Her second red carpet appearance came with a quiet, sculptural grace — a custom ivory ensemble by Reik Studio, a Kolkata-based label known for its refined architectural tailoring. The look paired a sharply tailored jumpsuit with a dramatic, free-flowing cape. Hand-embroidered over 600 hours with micro pearls, enamel roses, and uncut shells, the ivory-on-ivory palette exuded a hushed shimmer.
With clear references to 20th-century French couture, the silhouette echoed modern elegance while staying rooted in slow, detailed Indian craft. “Each detail speaks to a reverence for slow fashion—where technique meets emotion, and softness meets structure,” said the brand. Styled with jewellery by Tanishq Middle East, the outfit reflected Masoom’s evolved approach to red carpet dressing — confident, conscious, and quietly bold.