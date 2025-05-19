This luxury jewellery brand unveils its new gloves collection

Treasures by Tiara has unveiled a stunning new Vintage Gloves Collection a true nod to the glamour and grace of the 1990s. This unique collection invites you to embrace a retro aesthetic and channel your inner diva with elegance and style this season.

Treasures by Tiara Channels ’90s glamour with vintage gloves collection

The Spring/Summer 2025 runways have highlighted accessories as key to storytelling and Treasures by Tiara answers this call with their latest glove designs. Crafted with meticulous detail, these gloves evoke drama nostalgia and fierce individuality set to become a must-have for fashion enthusiasts.

Designed to be summer-ready and diva-approved, the gloves are both versatile and striking. Feather-light yet commanding, they blend careful craftsmanship with bold expression easily adapting to any look from understated chic to full-on glamour. Intricate details, including hidden embroidery and unexpected textures elevate each pair.

Tiara Dhody Founder of Treasures by Tiara explains, “Growing up, I’d listen to stories of glamorous evenings, where a gloved hand could spark drama with a single gesture. This collection is my ode to that magic designed to weave fantastical tales transporting you to nostalgic nights when dressing was an art.”