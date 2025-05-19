Lonely Planet’s Tony Wheeler reveals four destinations he is never re-visiting

For Tony Wheeler, a passport is more than just a travel document: it is a chronicle of a life spent traversing the globe’s most diverse landscapes. As the co-founder of the iconic Lonely Planet guidebooks, After a lifetime dedicated to exploration, the seasoned traveller has made a surprising declaration: there are four popular destinations he has no intention of revisiting any time soon — or perhaps ever.

In a forthright blog post titled ‘I’m Not Going There Anymore,’ Tony pulls no punches detailing the reasons behind his reluctance to return to four specific locations. His motivations range from geopolitical turmoil to ethical considerations and a simple weariness of overcrowding.

What are the four destinations Tony will never visit again?

First on Wheeler's list is Russia. While he fondly recalls past journeys, including a Trans-Siberian Railway adventure, his current stance is firm. “As long as Putin kills innocent people I’m out,” he states starkly. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the tragic downing of MH17 have solidified his decision not to contribute to the Russian economy through tourism. He also cites the Salisbury poisoning in the UK as further evidence of state-sponsored violence that he cannot condone.

Saudi Arabia is another destination Wheeler is choosing to avoid. Despite a positive experience in 2002 and fond memories of his guide Saeed Juman, his perspective has shifted dramatically. The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi the documented mistreatment of East African domestic workers and the abhorrent exotic pet trade, particularly involving cheetahs, have raised too many ethical red flags. “Who would be so stupid to think [cheetahs] might make good pets?” he writes his disappointment palpable. “Saudi Arabia? No thank you.”

Bali, a long-adored jewel of Southeast Asia, also features on Tony’s list for a surprising reason: traffic. While acknowledging the island's considerable charms — its food culture and landscapes — the relentless gridlock has become a major deterrent. “The traffic is ridiculous,” he laments. “Unless there’s a very good reason to drag me there I never want to go back.” Even a recent reunion with fellow travel writers on the island couldn’t outweigh the hours lost in transit between popular spots like Kuta and Ubud.

Finally, Tony expresses his reluctance to return to the USA at least for the time being. Having spent nearly a decade living there and with only three states left to complete his 50-state goal current political developments are keeping him away. “With the orange one (AKA Liz Trump or even Donald Trump to some people) and his associated scoundrels running the place" he writes he feels no urgency to complete his checklist. He cites political chaos tariffs and a perceived alignment with authoritarian regimes as reasons for placing the USA "at the bottom of [his] dance card.”

Tony also touches upon a broader concern: climate guilt. He acknowledges the growing movement of people choosing to abstain from flying for environmental reasons, a sentiment he views with a regret for not having adopted earlier.