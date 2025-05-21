Fresh summer bridal trends every Indian bride will love

With a colour palette that moves from regal jewel tones to soft pastels, each piece is a visual symphony of resham, zardozi, and pearl embroidery. The edit is designed for the woman who embraces her cultural legacy but isn't afraid to rewrite the rules. From sculpted corsets to flowing lehengas, every ensemble tells a story—of elegance, joy, and individuality.

The Sitara corset with skirt channels timeless glamour, with a black raw-silk corset intricately hand-embroidered and paired with a silk fish-cut skirt that glimmers in multi-colour resham and zardozi detailing. It’s bold, beautiful, and effortlessly chic.

For those who crave eclectic sophistication, the Taaran waistcoat with lehenga stands out. A racer-back waistcoat with vibrant embroidery meets a three-panelled lehenga in maroon, purple, and dull teal—each panel adorned with its own artwork, creating a kaleidoscopic effect of colour and craft.