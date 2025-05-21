Trends

Fresh summer bridal trends every Indian bride will love

Mrunalini Rao’s The Summer of Splendor collection captures the vibrant energy and opulence of Indian summer weddings, weaving together heritage craftsmanship and fresh, feminine silhouettes
The Summer of Splendor by Mrunalini Rao
The Summer of Splendor by Mrunalini Rao
A sun-drenched celebration of tradition and modernity, Mrunalini Rao’s latest wedding edit is a romantic ode to the contemporary Indian bride. Aptly titled The Summer of Splendor, the collection captures the vibrant energy and opulence of Indian summer weddings, weaving together heritage craftsmanship and fresh, feminine silhouettes.

Mrunalini Rao fuses rich tradition with whimsical modern bridal style

With a colour palette that moves from regal jewel tones to soft pastels, each piece is a visual symphony of resham, zardozi, and pearl embroidery. The edit is designed for the woman who embraces her cultural legacy but isn't afraid to rewrite the rules. From sculpted corsets to flowing lehengas, every ensemble tells a story—of elegance, joy, and individuality.

The Sitara corset with skirt channels timeless glamour, with a black raw-silk corset intricately hand-embroidered and paired with a silk fish-cut skirt that glimmers in multi-colour resham and zardozi detailing. It’s bold, beautiful, and effortlessly chic.

For those who crave eclectic sophistication, the Taaran waistcoat with lehenga stands out. A racer-back waistcoat with vibrant embroidery meets a three-panelled lehenga in maroon, purple, and dull teal—each panel adorned with its own artwork, creating a kaleidoscopic effect of colour and craft.

The Chitralekha corset with lehenga is a celebration in six hues—magenta, maroon, dull teal, vivid blue, purple, and rust. With its striking corset and a lehenga rich in multi-coloured embroidery, it’s made for twirling through a mehendi afternoon or dancing under fairy-lit skies.

Feminine strength and softness

Equally enchanting is the Akshi lehenga set, where orange and pink resham, zardozi, and pearls come together in a raw silk waistcoat and lehenga that radiates feminine strength and softness.

Closing the collection is the Aryahi lehenga set, a royal blue dream with a racer-back blouse and organza dupatta—each thread telling a story of summer splendour and a bride unapologetically herself.

This edit is not just bridal fashion—it’s a celebration of the Indian woman in all her vibrant, multifaceted glory.

