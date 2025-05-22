Cannes 2025 : Raw Mango’s ‘Sultanah’ saree worn by Aditi Rao Hydari is the season’s must-have

Crafted in lustrous Mashru silk, the sari combines a silk warp and weft to create a fabric known for its fluid drape and signature sheen. The result? A supple, tactile finish that exudes quiet opulence. Priced at ₹30,800, the piece is now available for pre-order on Raw Mango’s website.

The saree, devoid of fussy embellishments, relies on cut, colour, and craft. Its deep red base is offset by a subtle navy border — a styling touch that Aditi elevated with a matching blouse and heirloom-inspired jewellery. Her minimal makeup and centre-parted bun with sindoor kept the spotlight squarely on the garment’s commanding elegance.