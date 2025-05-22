Trends

Cannes 2025: Raw Mango’s ‘Sultanah’ saree worn by Aditi Rao Hydari is the season’s must-have

The Cannes 2025 red carpet glowed brighter as Aditi Rao Hydari stunned in a fiery red Raw Mango Mashru silk saree, priced at ₹30,800
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes appearance this year did more than just turn heads — it reignited a love affair with Indian handloom. Draped in a blazing red Raw Mango ‘Sultanah’ saree, the actor delivered a look that was as powerful as it was poetic.

Crafted in lustrous Mashru silk, the sari combines a silk warp and weft to create a fabric known for its fluid drape and signature sheen. The result? A supple, tactile finish that exudes quiet opulence. Priced at ₹30,800, the piece is now available for pre-order on Raw Mango’s website.

The saree, devoid of fussy embellishments, relies on cut, colour, and craft. Its deep red base is offset by a subtle navy border — a styling touch that Aditi elevated with a matching blouse and heirloom-inspired jewellery. Her minimal makeup and centre-parted bun with sindoor kept the spotlight squarely on the garment’s commanding elegance.

As with all handwoven textiles, natural variations in colour and weave are part of its beauty, making each sari slightly unique. While the blouse worn in the image is not included, this allows for individual expression — pair it with a corset blouse for a modern twist or a high-neck choli for old-world drama.

Aditi’s look is a lovely blend of heritage with high fashion, marking a rare moment where a traditional weave shines amidst global couture. It’s also a smart pick for anyone seeking a statement wedding saree or a festive wardrobe hero that doesn’t scream for attention but owns the room nonetheless. Whether you’re a handloom enthusiast or a fashion minimalist, the ‘Sultanah’ hits the sweet spot between tradition and timelessness. It’s not just a saree — it’s an investment in slow luxury.

