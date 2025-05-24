Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt makes a bejewelled statement in an Armani Prive gown

Her first appearance saw her don a sculpted Schiaparelli haute couture gown—an ethereal creation that fused structure and drama with elegant sophistication. With its architectural silhouette and surrealist detailing, the ensemble struck a perfect balance between avant-garde and red carpet glamour. But she wasn’t done yet.

Later in the evening, Alia delivered a second show-stopping moment and this time in a bejewelled navy gown from Armani Privé’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The strapless number featured intricate embellishments that shimmered under the Cannes lights, with a figure-flattering silhouette that exuded old Hollywood elegance.

The rich navy hue, paired with the dazzling embellishments, created a striking visual contrast that further elevated her red carpet presence. Alia complemented the look with blue dangler earrings and a Swarovski crystals woven net style headpiece that featured a floral design on the left side of her crown.