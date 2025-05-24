Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt makes a bejewelled statement in an Armani Prive gown

Alia Bhatt served not one but two great looks for her Cannes debut. After garnering massive praise for her Schiaparelli look, she again made heads turn, donning a bejewelled Armani Prive gown. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, who has long been celebrated for her versatile screen performances and evolving fashion sensibility, made her highly anticipated debut on the iconic Cannes red carpet with a breathtaking look. This has firmly established her presence on the global fashion map once again.
Her first appearance saw her don a sculpted Schiaparelli haute couture gown—an ethereal creation that fused structure and drama with elegant sophistication. With its architectural silhouette and surrealist detailing, the ensemble struck a perfect balance between avant-garde and red carpet glamour. But she wasn’t done yet.
Later in the evening, Alia delivered a second show-stopping moment and this time in a bejewelled navy gown from Armani Privé’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The strapless number featured intricate embellishments that shimmered under the Cannes lights, with a figure-flattering silhouette that exuded old Hollywood elegance.
The rich navy hue, paired with the dazzling embellishments, created a striking visual contrast that further elevated her red carpet presence. Alia complemented the look with blue dangler earrings and a Swarovski crystals woven net style headpiece that featured a floral design on the left side of her crown.
She was styled by none other than Rhea Kapoor for her big moment. Her sleek low bun, crafted by celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, added an element of timeless elegance, letting the gown and her glam take centre stage. Makeup artist Puneet B Saini created a glowing, bronzed look that perfectly complemented the bejewelled navy ensemble. The makeup was radiant yet full-coverage, with a sun-kissed bronze base that lent warmth and definition to her features.
Together, the hair and makeup elevated Alia’s appearance to true red carpet royalty - understated, radiant, and perfectly in sync with her show-stopping Armani Privé gown.
Her second look was a thumbs-up from the fashion police and critics.