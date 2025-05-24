How comics keep vintage fashion alive

From the flapper chic of the 1920s to the power suits of the 1980s, comic artists meticulously render garments that define an era. Characters like Modesty Blaise, Betty and Veronica, and even Tintin’s companions are dressed in the silhouettes and fabrics of their time, offering readers a visual catalogue of period fashion. These are not mere aesthetic choices—they anchor characters in cultural context and subtly educate readers on the evolution of dress.

British comics, in particular, have played a unique role. Series such as Bunty, which ran from the late 1950s to the early 2000s, showcased schoolgirls and heroines sporting contemporary trends—from Peter Pan collars to '60s mini dresses. Artists took cues from real-world styles, adapting them into the comic form with fidelity and flair. As the decades progressed, the comics captured transitions—hemline shifts, changing silhouettes, and new materials—functioning as time capsules.