Why villain era fashion is the real revenge dressing

The villain era is more than a social media trope. It’s a cultural recalibration. Women, queer folks, and anyone who’s been told to “smile more” are now leaning into their so-called ‘too much-ness’—too bold, too loud, too fierce. The fashion that comes with it? All edge, no apology. Expect: structured blazers, dramatic monochrome, floor-grazing coats, leather everything, sharp heels, and blood-red lips. It’s ‘revenge dressing’ rebranded: less about an ex, more about rebirth.

Designers are in on it. Rick Owens, Alexander McQueen, and Ann Demeulemeester have long played in this space, but now mainstream fashion is catching up. At recent fashion weeks and events, dark romanticism, armour-inspired details, and oversized tailoring stole the spotlight. Even high-street brands are doubling down— they are dripping in noir power suits, corsetry, and goth-luxe vibes. Online stylists are calling it ‘the Dark Femme Agenda’.