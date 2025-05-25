Kylie Jenner’s designer Jacquemus clutch has a massive price tag; here's how to shop it in India

In a summer filled with nostalgia and a touch of minimalist luxury, Kylie Jenner is once again leading the way. The beauty mogul and style icon has been spotted vacationing in tropical paradises—from the Miami Grand Prix to her favourite getaway, Turks and Caicos.

But it wasn’t just her clingy mini dresses that had the fashion world buzzing. One particular detail caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and handbag aficionados alike: the Jacquemus Rond Carré Clutch, which is quickly earning the title of the “It-girl vacation clutch.”

Where can you buy Kylie Jenner’s Jacquemus clutch in India this season?