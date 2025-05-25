Kylie Jenner’s designer Jacquemus clutch has a massive price tag; here's how to shop it in India

In a summer filled with nostalgia and a touch of minimalist luxury, Kylie Jenner is once again leading the way. The beauty mogul and style icon has been spotted vacationing in tropical paradises—from the Miami Grand Prix to her favourite getaway, Turks and Caicos.
But it wasn’t just her clingy mini dresses that had the fashion world buzzing. One particular detail caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and handbag aficionados alike: the Jacquemus Rond Carré Clutch, which is quickly earning the title of the “It-girl vacation clutch.”
The now-famous Jacquemus Rond Carré Clutch, priced internationally at around USD 1,050 (roughly INR 89,429.74), is officially available for Indian shoppers through curated fashion sites like Le Mill, SSENSE, and Darveys. With its unique cube-shaped design and options in woven raffia or croc-embossed leather, this clutch perfectly embodies the French brand’s signature sculptural minimalism. A magnetic closure and chic gold cube hardware elevate it from a simple beach bag to a true collector’s item.
Kylie was first seen with this bag in Florida during the F1 Grand Prix, where she paired it with a striking red Jacquemus dress. Just a few weeks later, she was spotted again with the same clutch, this time styled with a white bustier mini dress, sparkling crystal earrings, and a bold bangle, showcasing its versatility from glamorous track-side looks to laid-back beach vibes.
Whether you’re aiming to channel Kylie’s vacation style or simply want a standout accessory that embodies understated luxury, the Rond Carré is definitely worth the splurge.