Clean girl or Tomato girl? The ultimate summer showdown of 2025’s IT girl

But when the weather turns hot and the vibe turns vacation, which one really wins?
The Clean Girl aesthetic is all about understated polish. Think slicked-back buns, no-makeup makeup, gold hoops, and neatly tailored basics in neutral tones. She’s hydrated, she journals, and she probably wears a glazed donut skin look with her Hailey Bieber-approved lip balm. It’s luxury through simplicity, effortlessly pulled together with just a touch of wellness-core.On the other hand, the Tomato Girl brings the heat literally. Inspired by Italian summers, vintage romance, and ripe produce, this look leans into red hues, tousled hair, dewy cheeks, and picnic-ready dresses. She wears linen with marinara energy, books slow mornings, and isn’t afraid of a bold lip stain or some visible sweat on her upper lip. It's all about passion, indulgence, and sun-kissed spontaneity.
Fashion-wise, the Clean Girl gravitates toward elevated basics like crisp white tanks, tailored trousers, and quiet luxury brands. The Tomato Girl, however, opts for Mediterranean prints, backless dresses, straw totes, and nostalgic jewelry. It's a clash of restraint vs. romanticism. While both aesthetics are rooted in confidence and curated ease, the summer season seems to favor the Tomato Girl’s breezy, carefree vibe. There's something undeniably magnetic about letting go a little, leaning into warmth, color, and the messiness of a sun-soaked day. Still, the Clean Girl remains undefeated in versatility and polish. The real winner? Maybe it’s the girl who can do both.