Clean girl or Tomato girl? The ultimate summer showdown of 2025’s IT girl

But when the weather turns hot and the vibe turns vacation, which one really wins?

The Clean Girl aesthetic is all about understated polish. Think slicked-back buns, no-makeup makeup, gold hoops, and neatly tailored basics in neutral tones. She’s hydrated, she journals, and she probably wears a glazed donut skin look with her Hailey Bieber-approved lip balm. It’s luxury through simplicity, effortlessly pulled together with just a touch of wellness-core.On the other hand, the Tomato Girl brings the heat literally. Inspired by Italian summers, vintage romance, and ripe produce, this look leans into red hues, tousled hair, dewy cheeks, and picnic-ready dresses. She wears linen with marinara energy, books slow mornings, and isn’t afraid of a bold lip stain or some visible sweat on her upper lip. It's all about passion, indulgence, and sun-kissed spontaneity.