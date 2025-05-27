The Steampunk aesthetic: Where imagination meets industrial charm

The origins of steampunk lie in speculative fiction. In the 1980s, writers like K.W. Jeter, James P. Blaylock, and Tim Powers began crafting stories set in retro-futuristic worlds inspired by 19th-century technology. Jeter, in fact, coined the term “steampunk” in a 1987 letter to Locus magazine, describing his own genre-defying works which drew on the spirit of H.G. Wells and Jules Verne but with a modern, subversive twist.

While the genre first gained traction in literature, it quickly spilled into other art forms. The aesthetic is instantly recognisable: a fusion of ornate Victorian design and rugged industrial machinery. Think corsets paired with aviator goggles, clockwork prosthetics, steam-powered contraptions, and sepia-toned science fiction. It’s a world where the Industrial Revolution never gave way to the digital age, and instead blossomed into a fantastical vision of analogue possibility.