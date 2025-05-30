This newly launched fashion label reimagines traditional sarees with hand-painted artistry

In a refreshing move for the fast-paced fashion world, Label Devina has launched its new collection and brand ethos, ‘Every Drape is a Dialogue,’ offering hand-painted sarees that are designed to be enduring, meaningful pieces. This innovative label, founded by Devina Malhotra, is a heartfelt ode to slow art, embracing feminine energy and fearless individuality.

Label Devina unveils a brand new collection

Unlike mass-produced garments, each saree from Label Devina is meticulously hand-painted in the studio, ensuring no two pieces are identical. This deliberate imperfection highlights the human touch and transforms each drape into wearable storytelling rather than fleeting seasonal styling. Devina Malhotra states, “When I paint a saree, I’m not thinking about trends. I’m thinking about a woman who wants to be seen without raising her voice. She doesn’t wear a saree. She inhabits it.”

While deeply rooted in Indian tradition, Label Devina’s sarees reinterpret the classic silhouette for the contemporary woman — whether she’s a poetry reader, a business owner or a quiet rebel. The designs are abstract, fluid and emotionally resonant, reading like brushstroke confessions.

Label Devina proudly embraces its artisanal nature, rejecting formulas and rigid schedules. Pieces are released only when they are truly ready, mirroring the unique journeys of the women who wear them. This commitment to slow luxury means there are no trend-dictated collections or colours.

In an era dominated by mass production and algorithmic aesthetics, Label Devina stands as a quiet act of resistance. It invites women to reclaim their space, their wardrobes and their personal narratives.