Hirono doll: BTS’ V ignites global frenzy over the next 'Labubu'

The Labubu phase may have passed. Enter a new Pop Mart plush: Hirono Living Wild Doll. Korean boyband BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, was seen with said plushie at Incheon Airport, and it sold out on China's Pop Mart's website within hours of the sighting. It is currently available on eBay at thrice its original price.

BTS’ V makes Hirono Living Wild Doll the hottest collectible overnight

On October 4, Kim Taehyung, global ambassador for Celine, was spotted at Incheon International Airport heading to Paris Fashion Week 2026. While his effortlessly stylish look drew admiration, it was the small Hirono doll hanging from his brown Celine bag that truly caught everyone’s eye.

Following his appearance, the Hirono Living Wild Fight For Joy edition doll sold out within record time across Pop Mart’s official Chinese stores. Reports suggest that over 500 units were snapped up within just 24 hours.