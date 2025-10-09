Hirono doll: BTS’ V ignites global frenzy over the next 'Labubu'

The Labubu phase may have passed. Enter a new Pop Mart plush: Hirono Living Wild Doll. Korean boyband BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, was seen with said plushie at Incheon Airport, and it sold out on China's Pop Mart's website within hours of the sighting. It is currently available on eBay at thrice its original price.
On October 4, Kim Taehyung, global ambassador for Celine, was spotted at Incheon International Airport heading to Paris Fashion Week 2026. While his effortlessly stylish look drew admiration, it was the small Hirono doll hanging from his brown Celine bag that truly caught everyone’s eye.
Following his appearance, the Hirono Living Wild Fight For Joy edition doll sold out within record time across Pop Mart’s official Chinese stores. Reports suggest that over 500 units were snapped up within just 24 hours.
Within hours, social media buzzed with close-up shots and fan reactions. "Trust Taehyung to make a toy go viral," one user tweeted on X.
"V’s fashion accessories should come with a 'sold-out' warning!" said another.
Some fans say the doll matches the K-pop star's artistic vibe and calm demeanour. Hirono Doll is a collaboration between Chinese artist Lang and Pop Mart. The website of Pop Mart calls Hirono a "complex character".
"Through Hirono Lang aims to highlight the subtle fluctuations of life, its ups and downs, and attempts to freeze in time the elusive feelings that reveal our true character – love, joy, sadness, fear, kindness, cowardice and others," it states and added, that the character is the "epitome of growth, and a personification of profound human emotions".
Even before Taehyung’s airport appearance, the Hirono doll was cherished by art toy collectors. However, after being spotted with the BTS star, it is quickly moving beyond niche circles to become a worldwide must-have.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.