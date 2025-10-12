After 56 years, the world’s most iconic love bracelet gets a glow-up

The new design replaces the rigid oval with fluid, linked segments that slink around the wrist like silk dipped in gold. The screw motifs remain, of course—because even when Cartier evolves, it refuses to lose its punctuation. The clasp is patent-pending and, mercifully, does not require the assistance of your beloved or your butler.

Predictably, purists will clutch their vintage bangles and gasp. “It’s not the same!” No, darling it’s not and that’s the whole point. This version isn’t about ownership or permanence; it’s about agency, comfort, and a whisper of self-love (because, let’s face it, no one buys Cartier out of self-loathing).

With this supple rebirth, Cartier isn’t just updating a bracelet, it’s updating an attitude. The Love Unlimited acknowledges that love, like luxury, must adapt or fossilise. In a world that worships ease and individuality, Cartier’s move is—dare we say it—relevant.

And so, for the first time in half a century, Love is bending without breaking. Somewhere, Aldo Cipullo is smiling, probably with one perfectly manicured eyebrow raised.