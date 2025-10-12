After 56 years, the world’s most iconic love bracelet gets a glow-up

It took 56 years for Cartier to realise that love, contrary to its signature bracelet, doesn’t have to be rigid. Yes, the maison has finally loosened its grip with the new Love Unlimited, a “supple” evolution of its most over-worn, over-Instagrammed, yet somehow still irresistible shackle of devotion.
Once upon a time, Aldo Cipullo’s 1969 design was revolutionary: a sleek golden handcuff fastened with a screwdriver, declaring that love meant never taking your jewellery—or your partner—off. But times have changed. People no longer need a screwdriver to feel bound; their smartphones handle that just fine. So Cartier, in a rare moment of flexibility—both literal and metaphorical—has given us a Love that moves.
The new design replaces the rigid oval with fluid, linked segments that slink around the wrist like silk dipped in gold. The screw motifs remain, of course—because even when Cartier evolves, it refuses to lose its punctuation. The clasp is patent-pending and, mercifully, does not require the assistance of your beloved or your butler.
Predictably, purists will clutch their vintage bangles and gasp. “It’s not the same!” No, darling it’s not and that’s the whole point. This version isn’t about ownership or permanence; it’s about agency, comfort, and a whisper of self-love (because, let’s face it, no one buys Cartier out of self-loathing).
With this supple rebirth, Cartier isn’t just updating a bracelet, it’s updating an attitude. The Love Unlimited acknowledges that love, like luxury, must adapt or fossilise. In a world that worships ease and individuality, Cartier’s move is—dare we say it—relevant.
And so, for the first time in half a century, Love is bending without breaking. Somewhere, Aldo Cipullo is smiling, probably with one perfectly manicured eyebrow raised.
