Diwali 2025: 9 Bollywood divas serving ultimate fashion goals you’ll want to steal

Diwali, the festival of lights, calls for a wardrobe as dazzling as the celebrations themselves, and no one understands this better than Bollywood’s leading ladies. They are the ultimate style muses who expertly blend traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary trends. Our chosen nine divas cover the full spectrum of festive wear: from the timeless elegance of a silk sari and the royal flair of a gharara, to the flowing grace of an anarkali and the sharp sophistication of a tailored suit. Get ready to steal some major inspiration, as we decode the looks of the divas who truly ignite our festive fashion for the season.
This ethnic set comes in a lovely light pastel green shade. It suits a refined Diwali gathering. Richa Chadha appears completely comfortable in it. The piece gives off a subtle yet elegant vibe through its bell sleeves and detailed white thread embroidery on the extended kurta. Her choice of bold gold earrings keeps things simple. The outfit’s fine details stand out alongside her softly waved hair and smoky eye makeup. That creates a polished, festive glow overall.
Tanya Maniktala wears a soft butter-yellow sari that updates traditional holiday wear. It makes a fitting choice for Diwali. The sheer organza fabric of the Kasmai Pankhuri Meera Saree from Torani, featuring delicate embroidered work, lends a soft, luminous glow ideal for the festival of lights. Tanya adds a vivid pink embroidered bralette under that brings a fresh burst of colour and pattern to the classic style. Her jewellery features multi-stone pieces with an old-world finish. That includes a striking necklace, paired earrings, and layered oxidized silver bangles. The result feels warm, grounded, and smoothly stylish.
Neha Dhupia pairs a soft pink sari with a striking mirror-embellished blouse, both from Manish Malhotra. The ensemble perfectly balances the soft, flowing fabric of the sari with the dazzling, heavily embellished sleeveless blouse featuring a deep V-neckline. She complements the look with minimal makeup and accessorised with matching pink bangles, radiating festive cheer and elegance.
Kritika Kamra goes for a bold Indo-Western style in crisp white pants topped by a long, standout jacket. This fits a modern take on Diwali. The jacket bursts with colorful kashida or phulkari embroidery. Her minimal accessorising with chunky gold bangles and a slicked-back hairstyle keeps the focus squarely on the exquisite craftsmanship of the coat, making this a powerful and elegant choice for any contemporary Diwali gathering.
Shweta Tripathi’s striking bottle-green ethnic wear comes from the Sukriti Anarkali set by Anjana Bohra. It belongs to the Kamli Collection, ideal for Diwali or other key events. The Munga Silk design sweeps the floor with its V-neck and slim straps. Geometric and floral motifs mix with delicate hand embroidery. Shweta adds dangling earrings and a light organza dupatta edged in gold threads and borders. An Ishhaara ring with green stones from Golden Window Jewellery completes the accessories. A small black bindi and high bun with fresh gajra round out the traditional vibe.
Saiee Manjrekar shines in a pale green floral sari touched with pink accents, perfect for Diwali. The matching blouse has a deep V-neck. It likely uses digital print on silver silk georgette with silk threads. The blouse contrasts in pink with heavy sequin details. That adds glamour and a fresh edge to the timeless look. Saiee matches it with a simple choker and earrings. The combination feels chic and current.
Saiyami Kher’s elegant golden traditional outfit radiates grace. The set features a full-sleeved kurta or choli in rich gold, paired with a sequined or embroidered dupatta. The shade matches the festival’s brightness. Her hair, pulled back into a neat bun, highlights her bold earrings. A small bindi and classic red lipstick add poise and timeless charm.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in a vibrant gharara set feels upbeat and full of energy. The outfit pairs a short kurti with wide gharara pants. Zig-zag patterns and fine embroidery especially at hems and cuffs, add to the attire’s appeal. This fuses old shapes with bold, fresh prints. and works as a key piece for a traditional gathering.
Lisa Mishra’s all-black sari with layered fringe details captures a sleek, modern Diwali vibe. She skips bright colours for a clean, single-tone approach. The singer pairs the draped sari with a fitted, structured top. Sparkling diamond pieces like a choker and bracelet bring festive sparkle to the dark base. Her full, wavy hair and soft glowing makeup tie it all together. This makes a sharp, innovative choice for occasions like Diwali.
