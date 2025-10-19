Diwali 2025: 9 Bollywood divas serving ultimate fashion goals you’ll want to steal

Lisa Mishra

Lisa Mishra’s all-black sari with layered fringe details captures a sleek, modern Diwali vibe. She skips bright colours for a clean, single-tone approach. The singer pairs the draped sari with a fitted, structured top. Sparkling diamond pieces like a choker and bracelet bring festive sparkle to the dark base. Her full, wavy hair and soft glowing makeup tie it all together. This makes a sharp, innovative choice for occasions like Diwali.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain