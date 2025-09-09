Love androgynous scents? Try these 3 key notes

Floral scents are undeniably feminine, but there are times when all you want is a break from the synthetic, syrupy sweet smell. This is when gender-neutral fragrances, also known as unisex perfumes or non-gendered scents, come to your rescue. They provide a great boost to your energy and mood, complementing your outfits that often demand androgyny and neutrality.
Androgynous scents contain balanced notes like citrus, woods, aromatics, spices, leather, and florals, which surpass gendered boundaries and thus make them appealing to all.
Oceanic fragrance
If you're looking for a more universal scent, you can start with oceanic or marine fragrance that can be used by both men and women. They smell fresh, slightly salty, with the essence of seaweed and driftwood, and remind you of earthy vibes and summer sweat. Its crisp and clean notes let you go about your day with an invigorating aura.
Fruity fragrance
Orange perfume can also feel refreshing on spring days. If you enjoy the smell of orange peels, you might enjoy its perfume form as well. Their fragrant compositions generally compose of bitter orange, blood orange, orange blossoms and mandarin orange.
Another great option is green apple if you want something fruity, but don't find just orange as appealing.
Those with notes like citrus, like lemon or bergamot, and fresh herbs, like basil or sage, are easily detectable and can make for great first impressions.
Woody fragrances
Woody elements such as sandalwood and cedar leave you with balanced, nature-inspired fragrances. These notes also go well with brown, crimson and gold outfits, or autumn-themed clothes, that give your look the classic "old money" vibe.
They are also ideal for pujas and other festivities when clean and earthy scents dominate pandals. You can even try blends of sandalwood, cardamom and leather for a warm, smoky allure.
Many of these fragrances strike a harmonious chord and go with most mood, occasions and vibes. It helps you transcend outdated marketing norms.
So, choose a fragrance that truly matches your mood, instead of sticking to the same old musky or floral notes that feels generic and makes you come across as uninspired.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.