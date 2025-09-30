You should never wear this 1 colour in a passport photo

Do not wear white or white-coloured photos for your passport. Let's get that out of the way. But why?

Here's why you should never wear this colour for your passport photo

White clothes often make it tough to make out your outline in photos. In fact, non-compliant photos may be the top reason passport applications are suspended or put on hold for processing.

Wearing certain colours can lead you to blend in with your background. Which is why dark, preferably solid, colours are better. It may also be better to avoid stripes, prints or graphics that are visually distracting and interfere with photo processing systems.

Other tips for taking a passport photo include keeping your jewellery minimal, maintaining a neat hairstyle and ensuring that your features are visible fully.

Close-mouthed smiles are also allowed. In fact, it can help you avoid that mugshot look, by making you appear neutral, but not too angry or forced.