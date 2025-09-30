You should never wear this 1 colour in a passport photo

Do not wear white or white-coloured photos for your passport. Let's get that out of the way. But why?
White clothes often make it tough to make out your outline in photos. In fact, non-compliant photos may be the top reason passport applications are suspended or put on hold for processing.
Wearing certain colours can lead you to blend in with your background. Which is why dark, preferably solid, colours are better. It may also be better to avoid stripes, prints or graphics that are visually distracting and interfere with photo processing systems.
Other tips for taking a passport photo include keeping your jewellery minimal, maintaining a neat hairstyle and ensuring that your features are visible fully.
Close-mouthed smiles are also allowed. In fact, it can help you avoid that mugshot look, by making you appear neutral, but not too angry or forced.
Here are some other guidelines to follow if you want a good quality photo.
Push your head forward for a jawline, to give your photo a professional, polished look. It also creates the appearance of a 3D face on a 2D surface.
Another trick from photographers is to raise your lower lids instead of widening your eyes. This helps avoid that unnatural, startled look. This look is best described as "squinting" which helps you appear friendly, as if you're smiling with your eyes.
Also, it would be prudent to check the natural lighting before the click and a quick glance at the mirror for a hair-fix. Take as many photos as you can at a go, so that you have multiple options to choose from. Don't be too nervous!
Finally, before submitting your passport application, review the official Department of State website to confirm that your photo meets all the listed requirements. Opt for darker clothing, keep accessories minimal, and maintain a confident expression. Don't forget to double-check that the photo matches the correct sizing guidelines.
