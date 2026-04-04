Madhuri Dixit flaunts Odisha weaves, calls them ‘stories woven with love’

Odisha is known for its exquisite handlooms, including ikat and Sambalpuri weaves, which are celebrated for their detailed patterns and vibrant colours, making them a significant part of India’s cultural fabric.

Talking about Madhuri, she was last seen in on the big screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik, and produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

It serves as the third installment of the eponymous franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, and is set in Kolkata.

She was recently seen in the OTT series Mrs. Deshpande directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series is an adaptation of acclaimed French miniseries La Mante and stars Madhuri Dixit as Mrs, Despande, a serial killer, with Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Diksha Juneja in pivotal supporting roles.