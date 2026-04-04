Madhuri Dixit flaunts Odisha weaves, calls them ‘stories woven with love’

Actress Madhuri Dixit is celebrating the rich textile heritage of Odisha, describing its traditional weaves as more than just fabric, but “stories woven with love and patience.”
She highlighted how each weave reflects generations of skill, culture and dedication passed down through artisans.
“The rich weaving traditions of Odisha—timeless, intricate, full of soul. Not just fabrics, but stories woven with love and patience. Honoured to represent this beautiful legacy,” Madhuri said.
Odisha is known for its exquisite handlooms, including ikat and Sambalpuri weaves, which are celebrated for their detailed patterns and vibrant colours, making them a significant part of India’s cultural fabric.
Talking about Madhuri, she was last seen in on the big screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik, and produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.
It serves as the third installment of the eponymous franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, and is set in Kolkata.
She was recently seen in the OTT series Mrs. Deshpande directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series is an adaptation of acclaimed French miniseries La Mante and stars Madhuri Dixit as Mrs, Despande, a serial killer, with Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Diksha Juneja in pivotal supporting roles.