Did you know the viral shipping box dresses are not Balenciaga, but just AI images?

So when the viral photos of shipping box dresses came out, many believed that these were authentic. These photos were posted on Instagram on an account named @celebsimulation. This Instagram page posts pictures created via artificial intelligence that feature celebrity-inspired fashions. Among the celebrities featured wearing a shipping box dress was Megan Fox and Robert Pattinson. One person jokingly commented, “What happens if I wear this and get shipped to a random place?” Another comment reads as, “I wonder what info is stored on that bar code label, Mr Patel’s fresh and frozen fish ltd.”

Another caption referred to it as a very chic design that costs $8,900. It had a humorous approach but one that seemed real. This is precisely what made the posts go viral. On closer inspection, one can observe some of the other weird designs on offer. Some examples include an egg tray jacket, a latex dress, broom inspired couture pieces, and even a wedding gown created out of toilet rolls. These do not really exist and were all created using artificial intelligence.

It is clear that the viral shipping box dresses concept demonstrates the simplicity with which AI could merge reality with imagination. This also indicates how previous designs by Balenciaga have influenced the public perception of the fashion brand. If such a design were to be released tomorrow, there would be little room for doubt.