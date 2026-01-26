How Mysore Silk Saris survive the fake culture, challenging brands like Hermès

Unlike a private corporation driven by quarterly profits, the primary custodian of Mysore Silk is the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC). Its elite status isn’t a marketing gimmick; it is baked into its DNA. The factory was established in 1912 by the Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Originally, the silk was imported from Switzerland to create robes for the royal family and uniforms for the palace army.

Mysore Silk holds a GI tag, meaning only silk produced in this specific region, adhering to strict purity standards, can bear the name. This creates a legal moat that most fashion brands can only dream of. While Gen Z in the West might pivot to dupes because they feel manipulated by waitlists, the queue for Mysore Silk is driven by first come basis and not snobbish categorising and purchase history.