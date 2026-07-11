Dhake ke malmali: The forgotten story of a fabric so weightless, Khusrau compared it to water

Imagine a saree that can pass through a finger ring or fit into a box of matches. This is the story of the famed muslin of Dhaka (Dhaka-ke-Malmali), an exquisite fabric which originated from present-day Bangladesh and is made in the erstwhile province of Bengal. The artistry behind this remarkable textile is long gone, despite its fame and glory during its prime.

The words of the 14th-century poet, Amir Khusrau, echo the beauty of this fabric: “A hundred yards can pass through the eye of a needle, so fine is its texture…It is so transparent and light that it looks as if one is in no dress at all but has only smeared the body with pure water.”

Why Dhaka muslin was unlike any other fabric

The reason for such excellence in fabric lay in an extremely rare type of cotton bush known as Phuti karpas. It could be found exclusively on the shores of the Meghna River. It was very rich in fine-quality fibres that were hand-spun mostly in the mornings when moisture in the air prevented thread breakage.