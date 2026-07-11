How a silkworm heist by two monks changed the economy of the Byzantine Empire

For many years, the secret of making silk was well guarded by the Chinese, and taking away the worms or even their eggs out of the country would lead to capital punishment. However, the smuggling of silkworms into the Byzantine Empire in 552-563 AD marked the beginning of a new era. According to reports, two Eastern Orthodox monks smuggled the secret into the Byzantine Empire for Emperor Justinian I.

The smuggling of silkworms and the secret journey to Byzantium

The Byzantine Empire had many issues accessing silk during the time of Justinian I. The Persian Sassanian Empire controlled key parts of the trade route from China to Byzantium. The people in power in Byzantium desired a direct source of silk production. According to some historians, two monks went on an imperial errand to learn the secret of silk making. Instead of purchasing this technology, these two monks stole the tiny silkworm eggs and hid them in bamboo canes.