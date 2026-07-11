How a silkworm heist by two monks changed the economy of the Byzantine Empire

For many years, the secret of making silk was well guarded by the Chinese, and taking away the worms or even their eggs out of the country would lead to capital punishment. However, the smuggling of silkworms into the Byzantine Empire in 552-563 AD marked the beginning of a new era. According to reports, two Eastern Orthodox monks smuggled the secret into the Byzantine Empire for Emperor Justinian I.
The Byzantine Empire had many issues accessing silk during the time of Justinian I. The Persian Sassanian Empire controlled key parts of the trade route from China to Byzantium. The people in power in Byzantium desired a direct source of silk production. According to some historians, two monks went on an imperial errand to learn the secret of silk making. Instead of purchasing this technology, these two monks stole the tiny silkworm eggs and hid them in bamboo canes.
These monks had to smuggle these fragile eggs without arousing suspicion. According to reports, these eggs must have been concealed in hollow bamboo canes. It became easy for them to travel through areas where they could face dangers. They moved through routes that did not involve the Persians directly and passed through places like Tashkent and Turfan.
The voyage was very dangerous since the eggs were very delicate. The eggs could not be subjected to any unfavourable conditions. The monks had to take care of them until they arrived in the Byzantine Empire. Along the journey, the eggs started hatching, and the monks took the larvae to the empire.
This smuggling of silkworms allowed Byzantium to establish its own silk industry. As soon as the monks transported the insects, the silk production industry in Byzantium started, incorporating some of the techniques from the east.
Facilities run by the church (which were also known as gynecia) started manufacturing silk clothes for the emperor. Byzantine silk quickly became renowned for its intricate weaving and decorations, as well as high-quality fabric. Nevertheless, the empire still had to import some silk from other Mediterranean regions. The smuggling of silkworms led to the end of China's monopoly on silk production.