Do you know high heels were originally made for men?

High heels have become inseparable from women’s fashion in the modern world. However, this has not always been the case. Before the stiletto became a fashion statement, the high heels were meant for men. From assisting the Persian army in maintaining stability while riding horses to becoming an icon of strength in European court culture, the history of the high heel is full of fascinating twists and turns.

High heels' history is more surprising than you think

The oldest high heels can be dated back to the 10th century in Persia. Heels were worn by soldiers as they would help them stabilize themselves on the horse through the stirrup. As the Persians migrated into Europe, they carried the heels with their culture. Europeans took up the practice and wore heels as a sign of power.