Do you know high heels were originally made for men?

High heels have become inseparable from women’s fashion in the modern world. However, this has not always been the case. Before the stiletto became a fashion statement, the high heels were meant for men. From assisting the Persian army in maintaining stability while riding horses to becoming an icon of strength in European court culture, the history of the high heel is full of fascinating twists and turns.
The oldest high heels can be dated back to the 10th century in Persia. Heels were worn by soldiers as they would help them stabilize themselves on the horse through the stirrup. As the Persians migrated into Europe, they carried the heels with their culture. Europeans took up the practice and wore heels as a sign of power.
During the period between the late 15th century and early 17th century, affluent women in Europe wore chopines, a type of platform shoe. This shoe became very popular among Venetians; it could rise to an astounding 54 centimetres high. Walking in them would prove to be too difficult that they needed the help of servants to move. The shoes were not visible since they were concealed under skirts. The taller the shoes, the longer the skirt had to be.
Red heels were first worn in 1673 by King Louis XIV at the French court. These shoes featured red soles and red heels. They could only be worn by people who belonged to the King's royal society. The colour red soon became a symbol of superiority and power. Red heels also caught on with other royalty in Europe.
For many years, Chinese foot binding defined the beauty ideals. This custom remained prevalent until the early 20th century. People had their feet bound until they grew up to be about four inches long.
In the 18th century, the difference between the shoes worn by both sexes became ever more evident. The shoes for women became narrower, more ornamental, and with higher heels. The shoes for men became wider, tougher and more functional.
In 1730, the practice of wearing heels among men started fading. The French Revolution in 1789 brought an even more decisive end to high heels as a symbol of aristocratic male fashion. Even so, some groups and lifestyles continued to accept men wearing heels.