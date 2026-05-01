A group of Kerala weavers craft Met Gala’s carpet for the fourth time

The annual Met Gala carpet, which the entire world looks forward to, is not manufactured in New York, but in Kerala. 500 artisans work day and night for months to manufacture its base. The Met Gala carpet 2026 will be manufactured by Neytt Homes by Extraweave, who have done so before in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

Met Gala carpet: A 90-day journey from fibre to fashion stage

The Met Gala carpet begins with rough sisal fibres that are extracted from Madagascar because of their robustness and unique texture. These fibres are manually sorted out, spun into yarn, twisted into two-ply and sheared to smoothen the material. A large number of bobbins are then created and placed on the looms to make the carpet smooth. This time around, 500 craftsmen have worked day and night for 90 days to produce 57 rolls, each 4 meters wide and 30 meters long.