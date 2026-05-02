Chanel’s barefoot shoes spark outrage and fascination at cruise show

Chanel has once again gotten everyone in the fashion industry talking, but this time it is due to its barefoot shoes that have made their way into Chanel’s newest cruise collection. Recently, the brand has been voted the most popular label of Q1 2026 according to the Lyst Index, having unveiled its unconventional shoe design through the eyes of Matthieu Blazy.
In this show, conducted at a coastal setting, the models had walked barefoot with footwear that only covered their heels and left their toes out. These pieces went viral, not because of any elegance they portrayed, but because of their bold and expensive concept with a price tag starting from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 90,000 per pair.
The standout item from the collection was Chanel’s barefoot shoes, particularly an idea referred to as the ‘cap-heel sandal,’ which is designed to cover only the heel portion and fastened with a drawstring. The social media reaction to the new release was swift and mixed.
One person commented, “Those are not shoes- that’s a heel cup with a strap.” Another questioned the design’s purpose entirely, writing, “Why not just walk barefoot?” Discussion also became emotional when there were mentions made to Coco Chanel. One person said, “What would Coco say?” Another person said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off, apparently that’s one shoe, or half from each foot.” Another humorous reaction read as, “She’s probably yelling in her grave with a cigarette in her hand!”
Others viewed the barefoot shoes from Chanel as deliberate shock value. One person commented, “They’re for the yacht- this is a cruise show. Don’t take it so seriously.” On the other hand, some people criticized the shoe’s functionality, stating, “These are awful- I don’t want to see toes.”
However, the cost factor has only stirred up the discussion more, especially considering that the barefoot shoes by Chanel have yet to hit their official online store. While people may be critical about the shoe’s design, its supporters believe that this design actually reflects the luxurious nature of the Chanel brand.