Chanel’s barefoot shoes spark outrage and fascination at cruise show

Chanel has once again gotten everyone in the fashion industry talking, but this time it is due to its barefoot shoes that have made their way into Chanel’s newest cruise collection. Recently, the brand has been voted the most popular label of Q1 2026 according to the Lyst Index, having unveiled its unconventional shoe design through the eyes of Matthieu Blazy.

Chanel's barefoot shoes debut at Matthieu Blazy’s coastal cruise presentation

In this show, conducted at a coastal setting, the models had walked barefoot with footwear that only covered their heels and left their toes out. These pieces went viral, not because of any elegance they portrayed, but because of their bold and expensive concept with a price tag starting from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 90,000 per pair.