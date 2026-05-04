Fashion meets friction: Here’s how Met Gala 2026 is facing unprecedented backlash

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute faces its most troubled fundraiser ever, as the annual Met Gala is set to begin on May 4. Although the theme of the Gala to take place in 2026 is called ‘Costume Art’ in honor of the unveiling of the Condé M. Nast Galleries, there has been an uproar among the general public due to the boycotts of the main sponsors of the Gala event — Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Why are so many celebrities skipping Met Gala this year?

This year is going to see a major shift from previous years as the event will have honorary chairs and major funding from the billionaire couple instead of luxury brands. Consequently, activist organisations, such as Everyone Hates Elon, launched a full-fledged campaign against Amazon for its exploitation of employees and cooperation with border patrol, plastering posters around the city and even hacking into their subway advertising. The organisation was quoted criticising the event as irrelevant to fashion, as Jeff Bezos was involved.