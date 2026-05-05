Met Gala 2026: Olympic’s It Girl Alysa Liu stuns in anatomical Louis Vuitton

The rising star, who was recently appointed as the latest addition to the family of ambassadors of luxury brand Louis Vuitton, is currently juggling between her rise in the high-fashion world and the Stars on Ice tour. Despite her transformation into the ultimate It-Girl, Alysa‘s main focus remains on her athletic discipline and training alongside fellow cast members Amber Glenn and Ilia Malinin.

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