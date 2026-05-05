Met Gala 2026: Olympic’s It Girl Alysa Liu stuns in anatomical Louis Vuitton

Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu showed the world she had what it takes to turn heads outside the ring when she took the stage at Met Gala 2026. The 20-year-old gold medalist walked up the famous steps dressed in a strapless dress in a strikingly deep burgundy hue from Louis Vuitton, fitting with the theme for the night, Costume Art, on May 4.
Designed and styled by Katie Qian, the dress was anything but your usual red carpet look. In order to pay tribute to Alysa’s role as an athlete, she chose to use an element of dissection to symbolise various elements of her physical anatomy. The ruffles incorporated in the design represent muscle striations, veins and cells within her body. Red also holds special meaning for the skater. According to Alysa, the lucky colour represents her Chinese heritage, while the oversized skirt provides a striking silhouette.
The two-time Olympic gold medallist stayed true to her signature alternative aesthetic beyond the gown. Her hair consisted of her signature horizontal platinum stripes, which have come to be known as her ‘tree ring’ hairstyle. The particular hairstyle symbolises every year in the young star’s life, and it took hairstylist Kelsey Miller five hours to perfect her hair for the do. Alysa also flaunted a new pierce on the frenulum, which was first seen at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.
The rising star, who was recently appointed as the latest addition to the family of ambassadors of luxury brand Louis Vuitton, is currently juggling between her rise in the high-fashion world and the Stars on Ice tour. Despite her transformation into the ultimate It-Girl, Alysa‘s main focus remains on her athletic discipline and training alongside fellow cast members Amber Glenn and Ilia Malinin.