As Priyanka Chopra wows in chikankari for Gold Gala, here are 5 times she brought Indian wear to global stage

The presence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Gold Gala in 2026 was a lesson in fashion storytelling. The actress received the award for being a Global Vanguard Honoree by wearing an outfit designed by Amit Aggarwal made from a 20-year-old white chikankari saree. She thus showed that Indian craftsmanship knows no boundaries yet again. We take a look at five other times when Priyanka presented Indian designs to the world:
Well before becoming well known in the Western world, Priyanka had been promoting Indian designers globally. For the promotion of the movie Don 2 at the 62nd Berlin Film Festival, she appeared wearing a black sheer saree by Manish Malhotra, adorned with a glittering border. This marked an important juncture where the world witnessed the elegance of the Indian drape.
Priyanka made herself distinct from the rest at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in France by wearing a peach Sabyasachi saree when all other women were dressed in western dresses. The beautiful dress was an organza draped with hand-painted flowers and plunging neckline, showing that one can be the most subtle in a saree.
For her appearance at the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars, Priyanka opted for something that would be very glamorous and of Indian fashion design. She chose an entirely white outfit from Falguni Shane Peacock, complete with a corset and mermaid-shaped dress, paired with a very glamorous feather jacket. Her choice was inspired by the elegance of the lehenga.
One of the times when Priyanka got the maximum viral attention for her fusion look involved the collaboration between her and Amit Aggarwal to transform an old 65-year-old Banarasi silk saree. The saree was adorned with silver zari and gold-plated khadi and was transformed into a futuristic outfit with a holographic bustier and wraparound skirt.
Last year, the actress made headlines wearing a sheer hooded cape by designer Tarun Tahiliani’s Otherworldly collection. The look was accentuated with a corset embedded with Swarovski crystals that combined the aesthetics of the traditional dupatta and a European cloak, thus establishing herself as a link between India and international fashion.