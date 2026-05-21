Bella Hadid pays homage to Jane Birking in vintage Schiaparelli gown at Cannes 2026

Bella Hadid has officially swapped her iconic naked dresses with vintage glam at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The famous model impressed everyone on the red carpet of the May 20 festival wearing a stunning gown that paid tribute to the late actress and singer Jane Birkin.
The supermodel wore a custom-made ivory Schiaparelli dress the screening of La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Âge De Fer. Designed by the artistic director of Daniel Roseberry, it featured trompe l'œil lace embroidery using cords and anchor threads. It is worth noting that the piece required 130 artisans working for 22,160 hours.
The dress design took cues from the legendary dress that Jane wore to the Cannes film festival almost six decades ago, in 1969. Bella’s design was inspired by the same dress but with contemporary tweaks, as her dress had a matching lace design with a plunging neckline. In contrast to the earlier dress, which had a slightly different shift silhouette and shorter sleeves, Bella’s dress was more fitted with flared wrists and a two-tier mermaid tail.
The supermodel styled her dress with a sleek up-do, pairing it with diamond earrings.
Besides this glamorous tribute, Bella continues to nail the minimalist chic look at the festival. Whether it’s a pale grey satin column dress at the Garance premiere event or off-duty outfit inspired by archival Prada sets, Bella Hadid is rewriting her Cannes fashion lookbook this year and we are here for all of it!