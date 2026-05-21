Bella Hadid pays homage to Jane Birking in vintage Schiaparelli gown at Cannes 2026

Bella Hadid has officially swapped her iconic naked dresses with vintage glam at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The famous model impressed everyone on the red carpet of the May 20 festival wearing a stunning gown that paid tribute to the late actress and singer Jane Birkin.

From ‘naked dresses’ to quiet luxury: Inside Bella Hadid’s 22,000-hour Schiaparelli masterpiece

The supermodel wore a custom-made ivory Schiaparelli dress the screening of La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Âge De Fer. Designed by the artistic director of Daniel Roseberry, it featured trompe l'œil lace embroidery using cords and anchor threads. It is worth noting that the piece required 130 artisans working for 22,160 hours.