Spruce your home for weddings and festivities with Fab India’s SOHO home decor edit

If you thought the festive season was over with Diwali, weddings await you. Now is the time to deck the interiors with a touch of luxury and royalty. Rising to the occasion, retail chain Fab India has come up with its elegant and stylish home décor collection titled SOHO Home. It is designed with the age-old crafts of India and embellished with patterns that feature a sandblasting effect that adds to the shine of the products.

The collection stands for tradition, and pleasantry, and has an aesthetically pleasing design suited for festive occasions. It features tableware, cutlery, beddings, puja décor items and more. It is classified into 6 categories titled Tuhina, Yutika, Sarina, Nazrana, Chitra and Mehnoor. Tuhina is a new bone china dining wear collection adorned with old-school imprints. It comes in a utilitarian range of coffee mugs, cups, plates, cotton runners and more exuding a royal sophistication.

Yutika offers dining wear and cutlery in soft floral patterns while Sarina is all about handbook Ajrakh linens for beds in mesmerizing hues of reds. Nazrana reveals another bed story with traditional pastel hues of blue and ethnic prints adorning the linens while Chitra celebrates the high-tea soirees. The collection also has Mehnoor which presents the beauty of brass glazed to perfection in puja items.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada