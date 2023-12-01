Photographers share how they grasp couples' nuances, and offer booking insights for weddings

There are some lessons which can be learned only after one’s wedding day. Is it all right not to invite too many people? Is it worth it to worry about the guest list for a long time? Or is it best to keep the index of invitees minimalistic — keeping it to simply family and friends? But, on your big day, relax and let the photographer do their job. Trust that they will record the most gorgeous instants while you enjoy every bit of your special day.

Artists approach wedding photography with the intent of offering something eternal and timeless in a way that one’s heartfelt emotions, the day’s magic and the love are conserved. They want to get to know you as a couple, to understand the traditions you value, and to tell your wedding story the way you want to see it. On your wedding day, they become a part of your family or one of your friends — serious, silly and poetic.

Mumbai-based photographer Soniya Dembla and director of Camera Crew specialises in South Indian weddings. She and her team value the little moments that make weddings special. Her style focuses on finding those timeless, honest moments and preserving them beautifully. Soniya shares some tips one should keep in mind before booking a wedding photographer.

For Soniya, both parties should be able to resonate with and relate to each other’s style and vision. “Assess not just your story but your expectations with your photographer. Talk about light, colour, décor and style of portraits before the wedding. Discuss your deliverables. Weddings can’t be scripted nor can they be shot again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment and it’s precious. Understand what is going to be shot and how it’s going to be put together,” Soniya tells us.

We catch up with Hyderabad-based wedding photographer Sai Kiran Kotakonda who loves telling a dramatic story through lights — be it natural or artificial. Interestingly he also talks about his love for clicking at venues ideal for a wedding photo shoot including the Ammapally temple at Shamshabad, Mayabazar and even coffee shops with rich architectural design.

Practising the art for about 12 years now, Sai has understood that styling is most important to get the perfect click. “And chequered shirts don’t work for wedding photoshoots,” he laughs, adding, “Meet your wedding photographer before the wedding. Get friendly and gradually break the ice. Understand him as a person. Mostly, a couple’s personality also aligns with mine because I am a friendly person. The wedding atmosphere should be in my control. I am not a different individual from them. I love making them laugh and help them be comfor table. I feel what they feel in their hearts and my camera does the rest of the work.”

