Wedding Season: 5 beautiful palaces in Rajasthan for destination weddings

As the wedding bells ring and the festive fervour envelops the atmosphere, the enthusiasm and happiness are palpable. The significance attached to weddings in India goes beyond the union of two souls; it is a celebration of traditions, family bonds, and the promise of a shared future. These days, we see a rise in destination weddings. As couples embark on a journey to create memories that transcend the ordinary, Rajasthan, with its regal charm and timeless beauty, has emerged as a one-stop destination for many lavish wedding ceremonies.

From the intricate detailing of wedding attire to the selection of exquisite jewellery, every element of a Rajasthan destination wedding is a manifestation of the couple’s desire to make their special day truly extraordinary. Even Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as well as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif chose this state to tie the nuptial knot. Here, we introduce you to five beautiful palaces in Rajasthan for wonderful destination weddings.

Suryagarh, Jaisalmer

Well, this is the place where actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married. Nestled in the heart of Rajasthan, Suryagarh Palace Hotel epitomises luxury for weddings. From lavish rooms to an inviting pool, the sheer hospitality of this palace ensures an unforgettable experience. The place caters to every requirement, offering traditional Rajasthani architecture, spacious suites, and breathtaking views of the desert and hills. As a wedding venue, Suryagarh Palace provides a unique and romantic setting with expansive lawns and terraces, ready to be adorned for a magical celebration.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Known for hosting high-profile weddings, Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is quite popular for its beauty and architectural marvel. Spread across 26 acres, it features 347 rooms and is divided into three functional parts: the royal residence, a luxury Taj Palace Hotel, and a museum. Notably, it is also the place where actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their beautiful wedding ceremony. Crafted from the radiant hues of yellow sandstone, the architecture of Umaid Bhawan Palace is an ode to regality. Each intricately carved detail speaks of a bygone era, echoing the grandeur of the royal legacy that resides within its walls.

Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

This has always been a popular venue for royal weddings. The beauty of Rambagh Palace is unparalleled, with its magnificent architecture, lush gardens, and ornate interiors. It’s truly delightful to see how spacious gardens, ballrooms, and dining rooms can be transformed into grand wedding spaces. Weddings at this place unfold like a fairytale. The palace seamlessly blends traditional Rajasthani hospitality with world-class amenities, ensuring that every aspect of the wedding is executed with perfection.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur

This place has been a go-to spot for many opulent weddings for more than a decade now. Located on the banks of Lake Pichola, this palace is one of the most attractive and romantic wedding destinations in Udaipur. It seamlessly blends breathtaking Lakeview charm with modern amenities for an unforgettable celebration. This five-star palace hotel, sprawling over expansive acres, offers ample space for both intimate and grand gatherings. Its regal ambience not only caters to local guests but also beckons those from every corner of the city to partake in extraordinary and memorable occasions. Choose The Leela Palace Udaipur for a perfect union of opulence and panoramic beauty on your special day.

Devigarh Palace, Udaipur

This is a heritage hotel and resort, housed in the 18th-century Devi Garh palace in the village of Delwara. Nestled in the majestic Aravalli Hills, this is a historic gem seamlessly combining modern luxury with old-world charm. This palace resort, an epitome of grandeur and royalty, offers an unforgettable setting for nuptial celebrations in Dilwara. With opulent courtyards and exquisite minimalist style, Devi Garh Palace invites you to embark on a journey of timeless elegance and regal splendour for your special day.

We hope this list helps you figure out a perfect place for your dream destination wedding!