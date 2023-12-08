Sharmin Segal looks ethereal in customised couture bridal lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet

A modern-day bride with a timeless allure, Sharmin Segal — the talented and beautiful niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali — epitomised elegance and tradition, in celebrated fashion designer duo Rimple and Harpreet’s customised and majestically draped couture bridal lehenga.

Making her own design rules and breaking away from the Bollywood bride template, Sharmin’s exquisite lehenga epitomises the beauty of Indian crafts intertwined with the beautiful design language of the masters of couture Rimple and Harpreet.

Celebrating the world of rich cultures and heritage through Delhi-based designer duo Rimple and Harpreet couture, Sharmin's opulent bridal lehenga sets new goals for brides-to-be.

The ercu and rose-gold timeless ensemble, comprising a delicate skirt with bejewelled peacock and floral vine motifs, is inspired from the vintage 18th Century French lace fragments sourced from Rimple and Harpreet’s personal archives. A mesmerising display of royalty, each motif was embroidered first followed by the intricate cutwork to create a magical illusion of jaali-like lace. To invoke the beauty of Indian craftsmanship, the signature cutwork on the opulent skirt was embroidered with zardozi and marodi ka kaam. Uniting the harmonious tapestry and the royal colour palette of the bridal lehenga, were the embroidery panels, which were further layered with dabka, naqshi, sequins, pearls, crystals and semi-precious stones.

Rimple and Harpreet Narula

Sharmin Segal in the couture bridal lehenga designed by Rimple and Harpreet

Sharmin paired the exquisite lehenga with an embroidered choli and draped a sheer tulle dupatta with a scalloped cutwork border. A 12-ft-long train added the finishing touch to the graceful sequin encrusted diaphanous tulle veil.

Known for her charismatic onscreen presence and acting prowess, Sharmin back in the day had also worked on the sets of the blockbuster film Padmaavat, as an assistant director and during the long schedule created a special bond with Rimple. So, when it was time to create her dream wedding look, Sharmin rang up her dear friend and the rest is history. “Sharmin is a beautiful girl and we are delighted to custom make her dream wedding outfit that perfectly blends with her style requirements, which revolves around comfort, ease and her deep rooted love for Indian heritage crafts. We wish her the best and are also super excited to see her adorn our creations in Heeramandi,” says Rimple.

Sharmin Segal will soon be seen in the forthcoming magnum-opus historical-drama series Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sharmin’s costumes in the Netflix series are designed by the designer duo Rimple and Harpreet.