BEFORE COVID - 1 9 BROUGHT life to a halt with a nation-wide lockdown, we managed to visit 1000 BC on Park Street to sample new flavours from an interesting degustation menu that will be available once the lockdown is lifted.

Executive Chef Narinder Pal Singh has used his flair in the menu to represent the theme of the pure vegetarian diner — a fusion of the old and new that is as striking as the eclectic decor. The first dish to entice our taste buds was a fondue, which was a delicious blend of the extremely popular melted Swiss cheese recipe with a twist — Pav Bhaaji. The strong and aromatic spices in the cheese dip pairs best with bread croutons among the other accompaniments and we enjoyed the Cheese Pav Bhaaji Twist. While the 1,600 sq ft diner also has vegan options, there seems to be a bias in favour of Fondue, as there are about five other options. We also sampled a sweet variety — Dark Chocolate Fondue, where thick and warm gooey chocolate replaces the cheese, and fruits like kiwi, watermelon, pineapple and even brownie cubes and Kit Kat sticks replace fritters. The dish is well-suited for a gang of friends.

If you like to start your meal with soup, then try their Wild Mushroom & Thyme Cappuccino soup, which is creamy and comforting. Served in a big teacup with the frothy texture, like coffee kissing the brim, the shiitake mushroom slices and pepper adds a well-rounded flavour to the soup. They have healthy options as well. You can opt for their flavourful Quinoa Salad, which is tossed in a lemon vignette and has finely chopped tomatoes, sweet corn, olives and julienned bell peppers. The fresh ingredients make sure the salad is not dry and is recommended if you are on a Quinoa diet. Moving away from salads and soups, we tasted their vegetarian biryani.

The new entrant, the Papadum Biryani is a delectable love affair between fine long-grained rice and vegetables with the star, undoubtedly being the papad — thoughtfully used as an ingredient in the one-pot meal that is served with sweet and sour raita. Much to our delight, we were informed by owners Gaurav Jhunjhunwala and Vijay Bokadia of the 60-seater restaurant that the drinks menu has also received an overhaul. From the bar, we sipped on gorgeous red Russian Rose and Honey Lime Margarita cocktails. Also, a must-try is their Popcorn Caramel Shake presented as a tiny cone filled with popcorn drizzled with caramel sauce and a large popcorn and caramel candy stick.

Meal for two: Rs 1,000 + for two