Now might be a great time to start that vegetable garden you've been putting off. For one, it feels almost therapeutic to eat what you grow, and tending to your plants will certainly help take some of the sting out of the mandated isolation that comes with the COVID-19 pandemic. More importantly, you can skip trips to the supermarket if you have your own produce.

Carrots: Opt for a pot that is 10 to 12 inches deep to start with. Although, this vegetable will do all right in a shady section, sunlight exposure will have them turn out at their crunchy best and improve on flavour as well. This vegetable usually takes approximately 80 days to mature.

Potatoes: Grow in five gallon buckets or even trash bags filled with soil. Seeds or small tubers usually take between three and four weeks to emerge out of the soil.

Taro root: This starchy, nuttier cousin of the potato is nutrition-dense and quite delicious. It is just as easy to grow, but the taro tuber can take up to 12 to 18 months to mature.

Tomato: A great option to grow in small spaces, ensure your tomato plant gets plenty of sun and support for its stalk, with the use of hanging baskets. We recommend you try the Early Girl, Better Boy and San Marzano varieties for new gardeners. Expect fruits 40 to 50 days after planting.

Beans: Protein dense and fibre rich, this vegetable grows best in warm soil with direct contact to the sunlight. Try varieties like bush beans, green beans and yellow wax beans for an abundant harvest. If you have the space, attempt growing pole beans. Expect to see the fruits of your labour in a little over a month.