For a lot of us, instant noodles have been our best friend during the lockdown. The super quick and easy-to-make noodles are the best snack, or meal for when you just can't be bothered to make something more elaborate. But it doesn't always have to be the same recipe. Here are some ways to amp up your bowl of noodles. From cheesy Italian noodles to a protein-packed egg bhujri version, we give your four Maggi noodles recipes:

VEGGIE DELIGHT MAGGI NOODLES

Ingredients

 1 pack MAGGI Noodles

 1 tablespoon oil

 6 garlic cloves, crushed

 1 teaspoon black cardamom crushed

 1 carrot cut into thin juliennes

 1 cup broccoli, small florets

 1 cup baby corn

 1 cup sliced spring onion

 250 ml water

 Salt, to taste

Method

 Heat the oil, add garlic and sauté till fragrant. Add black pepper and vegetables and

stir fry till tender yet crunchy. Add salt to taste

 Cook the MAGGI 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions and add the egg

bhurji preparation. Mix well

 Serve hot



CHEESY ITALIANO MAGGI NOODLES

Ingredients

 1 pack MAGGI Noodles

 1 tablespoon olive oil

 1 teaspoon grated garlic

 ½ green capsicum chopped

 ¼ red capsicum chopped

 ¼ yellow capsicum chopped

 1-2 tablespoon cheese spread

 2 basil leaves chopped

Method

 Just heat the oil and fry the garlic in it for about a minute. Then, toss in the basil

leaves and fry them for another minute. Add all the capsicums, sauté for a couple of

minutes and switch off the gas. Drop in the cheese spread and mix well

 Cook a pack of Maggi noodles as per the instructions on the pack and when it’s done,

lovingly pour the cheese and capsicum over MAGGI. Congratulations! You just added

a twist to your good’ol MAGGI

 Serve hot



EGG BHURJI MAGGI NOODLES

Ingredients

 1 pack MAGGI Noodles

 1 tablespoon oil

 1 large onion chopped

 1 large tomato chopped

 3 Green Chilies chopped

 2 Eggs beaten

 2-3 coriander leaves

 Salt to taste





Method

 Heat the oil in a wok and sauté the onion until they are soft and light brown. Add

tomato and green chilies, sauté till the tomatoes have softened

 Add the beaten eggs and mix the eggs using a fork, to break the eggs into small

pieces as they cook

 Cook the MAGGI 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions and add the egg

bhurji preparation. Mix well

 Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot



MAGGI BIRYANI NOODLES

Ingredients

 6 packs of MAGGI Noodles

 2 tablespoon oil

 4 green cardamom

 8 cloves

 3 medium onion finely chopped

 2 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

 6 cups vegetables (carrot, beans, cauliflower) approx. 500 gms chopped

 1 cup peas

 Salt, to taste

 Coriander leaves ½ cup chopped

 Mint leaves ½ cup chopped

 2 cinnamon 1 inch piece

 3 medium tomatoes finely chopped

 ½ cup fried onions (optional)

MAGGI BIRYANI NOODLES



Method

 Heat oil in a pan. Add the green cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. Then add the

onions and garlics and sauté till brown, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 5 min.

Add the tomatoes and cook till they are soft

 Add the red chili powder, coriander powder and saunf powder and fry for a minute.

Add the chopped vegetables and peas and cook till tender. Add salt to taste

 Cook the MAGGI 2-minute noodles as per the pack instructions. In a serving dish,

put half the cooked MAGGI noodles, then put half the cooked vegetables. Put the

remaining MAGGI noodles and serve hot garnished with coriander leaves, mint

leaves and fried onions