Nine Christmas cocktail recipes to get you in the holiday spirit
Christmas is right around the corner! This year the festivities may be a little subdued, but we're here to help. These festive cocktails will spice up your holiday season. Here are our pick of fun gin- and whiskey-based cocktails:
X’MAS NEGRONI
Ingredients
25 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
25 ml Sweet Vermouth
25 ml Bitter Aperitif
Method
Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well chilled
Strain into a rocks glass filled with large ice cubes
Then garnish with a cinnamon stick, clove studded orange peel and a star anise
FRENCH 75
Ingredients
20 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
10 ml Lemon Juice
20 ml Mulled Wine
5 ml Sugar Syrup
60 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne
Method
Add all the ingredients except the champagne into a shaker with ice and shake until well
chilled
Strain into a champagne flute or tulip
Top with the champagne or sparkling wine
Garnish with fresh berries or a lemon twist
WHITE JUNIPER
Ingredients
30 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
25 ml Kahlua Coffee Liqueur
5ml Sherry Wine
15 ml Cream
Method
Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin/glass
Stir with ice and strain into a small tumbler with a single large cube of ice
Garnish with coffee beans and grated nutmeg
CHRISTMAS MIMOSA
Ingredients
20 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
30 ml Orange Juice (Spiced optional)
15 ml Triple Sec
60 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne
Method
Combine all ingredients (except champagne) to a mixing tin/glass and stir with ice
Strain into a pre chilled champagne tulip or flute and top with champagne
Garnish with a clove studded orange peel
FESTIVE MARTINI
Ingredients
45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
15 ml Lillet Blanc or (Dry Vermouth)
Method
Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin / glass
Add ice and stir to desired level of dilution and temperature
Garnish with a single sprig of spruce or a green olive if you’ve used the vermouth
MARGARI-TINI
Ingredients
45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
10 ml Triple Sec
10 ml Agave Syrup
25 ml Lime Juice
Method
Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin / glass
Add ice and stir to desired level of dilution and temperature
Garnish with a single sprig of spruce or a green olive if you’ve used the vermouth
TENNESSEE COFFEE
Ingredients
60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7
1 mug coffee
1 tsp brown sugar
Coffee creamer
Whipped cream (garnish)
Coffee beans (garnish)
Method
Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee
Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar
Top with whipped cream and coffee beans and stir
TENNESSEE TODDY
Ingredients
60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
15 ml honey
15 ml lemon juice
Cinnamon stick
120 ml hot water
Method
Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug
Add honey, cinnamon stick and lemon juice
Top with hot water and stir
HOLIDAY WITH HONEY
Ingredients
45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
15 ml vanilla liqueur
15 ml heavy cream
90 ml hot coffee
Method
Stir all the ingredients and pour into a mug
Garnish with whipped cream and powdered cinnamon