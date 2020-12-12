Christmas is right around the corner! This year the festivities may be a little subdued, but we're here to help. These festive cocktails will spice up your holiday season. Here are our pick of fun gin- and whiskey-based cocktails:



X’MAS NEGRONI

Ingredients

25 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

25 ml Sweet Vermouth

25 ml Bitter Aperitif

Method

Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well chilled

Strain into a rocks glass filled with large ice cubes

Then garnish with a cinnamon stick, clove studded orange peel and a star anise

FRENCH 75

Ingredients

20 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

10 ml Lemon Juice

20 ml Mulled Wine

5 ml Sugar Syrup

60 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne

Method

Add all the ingredients except the champagne into a shaker with ice and shake until well

chilled

Strain into a champagne flute or tulip

Top with the champagne or sparkling wine

Garnish with fresh berries or a lemon twist

WHITE JUNIPER

Ingredients

30 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

25 ml Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

5ml Sherry Wine

15 ml Cream

White Juniper



Method

Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin/glass

Stir with ice and strain into a small tumbler with a single large cube of ice

Garnish with coffee beans and grated nutmeg

CHRISTMAS MIMOSA

Ingredients

20 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

30 ml Orange Juice (Spiced optional)

15 ml Triple Sec

60 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne

Method

Combine all ingredients (except champagne) to a mixing tin/glass and stir with ice

Strain into a pre chilled champagne tulip or flute and top with champagne

Garnish with a clove studded orange peel

FESTIVE MARTINI

Ingredients

45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

15 ml Lillet Blanc or (Dry Vermouth)

Method

Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin / glass

Add ice and stir to desired level of dilution and temperature

Garnish with a single sprig of spruce or a green olive if you’ve used the vermouth

MARGARI-TINI

Ingredients

45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

10 ml Triple Sec

10 ml Agave Syrup

25 ml Lime Juice

Method

Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin / glass

Add ice and stir to desired level of dilution and temperature

Garnish with a single sprig of spruce or a green olive if you’ve used the vermouth

TENNESSEE COFFEE

Ingredients

60 ml Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

1 mug coffee

1 tsp brown sugar

Coffee creamer

Whipped cream (garnish)

Coffee beans (garnish)

Method

Pour Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee

Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar

Top with whipped cream and coffee beans and stir

TENNESSEE TODDY

Ingredients

60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

15 ml honey

15 ml lemon juice

Cinnamon stick

120 ml hot water

Method

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug

Add honey, cinnamon stick and lemon juice

Top with hot water and stir

Holiday with honey

HOLIDAY WITH HONEY

Ingredients

45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

15 ml vanilla liqueur

15 ml heavy cream

90 ml hot coffee

Method

Stir all the ingredients and pour into a mug

Garnish with whipped cream and powdered cinnamon

